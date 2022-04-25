The Global Single-Ply Membranes Market is expected to grow by $ 2.64 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 8.58% during the forecast period

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Single-Ply Membranes Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271955/?utm_source=GNW

58% during the forecast period. Our report on the single-ply membranes market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in infrastructure development, rising demand for lighter and faster construction roofing materials, and technological advancements.

The single-ply membranes market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The single-ply membranes market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Thermoplastic membrane

• Thermoset membrane



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for eco-friendly roofing as one of the prime reasons driving the single-ply membranes market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing residential construction, and high use in commercial projects will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the single-ply membranes market covers the following areas:

• Single-ply membranes market sizing

• Single-ply membranes market forecast

• Single-ply membranes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading single-ply membranes market vendors that include Axter Ltd., Bailey UK, Baker Roofing Co., BMI Group Holdings UK Ltd., Carlisle Companies Inc., Duro Last Inc., Eagle Waterproofing Ltd., Fatra UK Ltd., Firestone Building Products Co. LLC, Flex Membrane International Corp., GAF Materials LLC, Godfrey Roofing Inc., IKO Plc, Johns Manville, Kingspan Group Plc, Owens Corning, Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Co., and Carney Roofing Co. Also, the single-ply membranes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

