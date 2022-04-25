The Worldwide Air Treatment Industry is Expected to Reach $29.8 Billion by 2026

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Treatment Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Technology Type, Application, End User and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Air Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 12.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 29.85Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.



An air purifier is used to reduce the amount of Total Volatile Organic Compounds (TVOCs), particle matter (2. 5-10 m), smoke, dust, toxic chemicals, gases, and other contaminants in the air.



The rising frequency of respiratory disorders such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) among the world's expanding population is a major factor driving demand for air treatment. The worldwide market is primarily driven by the air conditioning system's increasing need for air purifiers to alleviate the worsening air quality caused by rapid industrialization, which results in high industrial discharge.

Furthermore, the growing car fleet, which results in increased emissions of air pollutants, particularly in developing nations, increases the demand for air purifiers. Similarly, rising consumer awareness of the negative impact of degraded indoor air quality caused by the increased use of synthetic construction materials has stimulated product demand in the residential sector. Furthermore, governments' implementation of strict regulations in developed countries and various awareness initiatives emphasizing air purifiers boost the market growth. Furthermore, significant technical developments in air purification technology and the rising popularity of Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based devices have resulted in the market introduction of smart air purifiers.



However, the high cost of maintaining air treatment systems is a significant concern that is predicted to limit demand for air treatment products.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are 3M, Atlas Copco, Cummins Inc, Daikin, Foxconn Electronics, Honeywell, LG Electronics, Panasonic, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Air Treatment Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Industrialization and Urbanisation

4.1.2 Increasing Frequency of Airborne Illnesses

4.1.3 Stringent Regulations Governing Emissions and Treatment of Industrial Effluents

4.1.4 Rising Level of Respiratory Disease

4.1.5 Strict Indoor Air Quality Rules and Regulation

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Demand for Electric Vehicles is Growing

4.2.2 Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources on the Rise

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Industrialization is Accelerating in Developing Countries.

4.3.2 Increasing Air Treatment Demand

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Availability of Air Treatment Products in Grey Market

4.4.2 High Cost Associated with Maintenance of Air Treatment

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Air Treatment Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dust Collectors

6.3 Fume/Smoke Collectors

6.4 Engine Exhaust Systems

6.5 Mist Eliminators

6.6 Fire and Emergency Exhaust Systems

6.7 Others

7 Global Air Treatment Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters

7.3 Electrostatic Precipitators

7.4 Activated Carbon

7.5 UV Filters

7.6 Ionic Filters

7.7 Conventional Filters



8 Global Air Treatment Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Exhaust Air

8.2.1 Volatile Organic Compounds

8.2.2 Carbon Mono Oxide

8.2.3 Nitrogen Oxides

8.2.4 Sulfur Dioxide

8.2.5 Particulate Matter

8.2.6 Lead

8.3 Compressed Air



9 Global Air Treatment Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manufacturing

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Oil & Gas

9.5 Power generation

9.6 Pulp & Paper

9.7 Commercial

9.8 Residential



10 Global Air Treatment Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

12.3 American Air Filter Company

12.4 AMFAH Group

12.5 Atlas Copco

12.6 Blueair AB

12.7 Bosch

12.8 Camfil Group

12.9 Cummins Inc

12.10 Daikin

12.11 De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

12.12 Donaldson Company Inc

12.13 Hon Hai Precision Industry

12.14 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

12.15 Electrolux

12.16 Emerson Electric Co

12.17 Hengst Se

12.18 Honeywell

12.19 LG Electronics Inc

12.20 Mann+Hummel

12.21 Parker-Hannifin Corp

12.22 Panasonic Corporation

12.23 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

12.24 Sharp Corporation

12.25 Winix Inc



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fma1mu

Attachment