Angara.com Launches #MadeForMom to Celebrate Unique Bonds This Mother's Day

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading international online jeweler, Angara.com, recently announced their #MadeForMom campaign, giving individuals the chance to gift their mothers something truly unique this Mother's Day. The stunning fine jewelry pieces in their collection can be customized to suit mom's style and the incredible bond between a mother and child. So, there's no need for one to settle for a run-of-the-mill gift this year, but rather a precious gift custom-made just for mom.

Let's face it; mothers everywhere have been subject to stereotypes. From their dressing style (read: mom jeans) to the cars they drive (read: mini vans), there's a mom stereotype for everything. Yet every mother is so different; with her own likes, dislikes and ways to express love. #MadeForMom is about celebrating that uniqueness! After all, if these ladies are all so different from each other, shouldn't their Mother's Day gifts be too?

With Angara's #MadeForMom collection, one can gift a piece of jewelry that's dedicated to just their mom. There's no doubt mom would love to wear it, and hand it down proudly to the next generation.

Digital creator and fashionista, Heather Lynne Hogrefe reveals that shopping for a Mother's Day gift this year was so much easier thanks to Angara. She says, "Of all the amazing people in my life, there is no one quite as dear to my heart as my mom. I was able to select and customize a stunning cocktail ring for her. Angara helped me find everything and more that my mom wanted in a cocktail ring. The breathtaking piece is (almost) as beautiful as her."

While Heather wanted something to suit her mom's fashion-forward style, fashion influencer Stephanie Rocha chose something meaningful to commemorate this special time in her mom's life. "This year, Mother's Day is extremely special for me," she says. "I couldn't be more thankful to gift my mom stunning (Angara) emerald earrings to represent her battle against (liver) cancer."

Many more people across the United States are picking out pieces of jewelry and having them #MadeForMom to tell a unique story.

Take a look at some of the most-loved Angara collections this Mother's Day:

Zodiac

Nothing is better than gifting a piece of jewelry inspired by mom's zodiac sign! It's extremely personal and thoughtful, right? It's also the best reflection of her personality one can think of.

Birthstone

Imagine the smile on mother's face when surprised with a gorgeous ring, stunning pair of earrings, elegant pendant or eye-catching bracelet embellished with her birthstone. Now isn't that a meaningful gift?

Infinity

The stylish and beautiful infinity design represents eternal love and commitment. Gifting an infinity ring, pair of earrings, pendant or bracelet to mom is a sign of her child's unending love for her.

Two-Stone

Toi et moi jewelry is adorned with two prominent gemstones, symbolizing the love between two people. Choosing a two-stone design for mom will definitely make her happy and demonstrate how much her child loves and adores her.

Heart

The heart is the universal symbol of love. Another very meaningful design, moms are sure to love receiving heart-shaped jewelry for Mother's Day.

That's not all, all of these pieces can be customized according to one's mom's style and preference exclusively on Angara.com. The process is simple: Choose a stunning design, select the gemstone grade, carat weight and metal of choice, and place an order. In the end, a handcrafted piece truly #MadeForMom will be delivered to her just in time for Mother's Day. Now secure 'favorite child' status with mom's gift this year.

About Angara.com

Founded by Ankur Daga, Angara.com is an online fine jewelry retail brand, headquartered in LA, California. Their handcrafted jewelry is dressed in high-quality diamonds, gemstones and pearls, and every piece is made-to-order! They marry generations of gemstone and jewelry-making expertise with modern design, cutting-edge technology and speed to create pieces that can be treasured forever and handed down for generations to come. What's more, you can easily customize any design in their collection, just the way you want. You get to choose from multiple gemstone quality grades, carat weights and metal options to create jewelry that fits you perfectly. Angara.com is present in over 15 countries and ships to over 60 countries worldwide.

