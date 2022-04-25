DCB World is Using GCP to Empower Blockchain and NFT Business

DOHA, Qatar, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dot Com Billionaires ("DCB") is a unique development in the world of NFT's and blockchain, examining the boundaries of NFT and gaming, leveraging on the Web 3.0 infrastructure. The platform aims to position itself as the biggest NFT raffle service provider on the Ethereum Network and to empower holders with multiple utilities.

DCB World's team is a group of seasoned entrepreneurs and devoted problem solvers with deep insights and experience in software, cloud, mobile and web development. They work closely together and think collectively to create value in what they do. DCB World strives to provide state of the art decentralized solutions and platforms using blockchain technology.

DCB World's Qatar based founder Ayman Jomaa has mobilized a global team of developers, innovators, marketing and art enthusiasts to make this project happen.

About Britto

Romero Britto — Brazilian artist, painter, serigrapher, and sculptor — whose distinct graphic style blends pop art with cubist-like abstraction, has always used vibrant colors and bold patterns as a visual expression of hope, dreams, and happiness. He is considered the most licensed artist in history and Britto's Happy Art Movement has lent itself to collaborations with international brands such as NetDragon WebSoft, Audi, Bentley, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Walt Disney, Universal Pictures, Evian, Hublot, Invicta, Carnival Cruise Line, Hasbro, and Mattel, among others.

Britto is an activist for charitable organizations worldwide and an artist who believes "art is too important not to share." He founded the Happy Art Movement in 1992 with the mission to inspire happiness, fun, love and optimism around the globe through his unique art and vibrant colors.

DCB X Britto

The genius of Romero Britto, combined with DCB World's native AI NFT generator, has produced 1,000,000 limited and unique NFTs that fulfill Brito's vision "Art is too important not to share". DCB world operates on the Ethereum network, providing users with the ability to purchase NFTs from an established name in the international art community. To ensure the project's success and in order to maximize returns on NFT investment, a utility roadmap was designed for the community using industry-leading blockchain technologies such as Chainlink VRF and Chainlink Keepers.

DCB World's team is committed to giving back to the community. Part of the sales and royalties will be donated to charities making a big impact on people in need. The first to benefit is INARA, an organization providing medical assistance to children impacted by conflict.

DCB & GCP:

To build the platform, DCB required an agile, scalable, highly reliable, secure, and flexible infrastructure with easy and seamless integration. DCB world used Google's Cloud Platform through Numbase LLC, GCP Partner, to empower DCB's platform with the perfect tools and to accelerate and scale the business.

With Google workspace, DCB has more control and features to secure documents and data. Leveraging those advanced features and programs, DCB made faster, more collaborative, and more informed decisions.

DCB uses the following products & solutions.

1 - Compute Engine: used to generate 1 million NFT images (more than 10 machines were used)

2 - Cloud Storage: used to store NFTs using fine grained policies and buckets to host the website

3 - Cloud Transfer Service : used to transfer files between buckets

4 - Cloud Function: used as a medium between SQL (Postgresql) and the front end (Website)

5 - Cloud SQL: used as DataBase (PostgreSql)

6 - IAM : used to expose Minted NFTs only to the outside(internet)

7 - LoadBalancer + CDN: used as a frontend for the website

8 - Cloud Endpoint : used as a front for Cloud Functions

9 - Cloud Scheduler : used for cron jobs (to trigger Cloud Functions)

DCB World Media Office:

media@dcb.world

PR and Marketing:

OBCIDO Inc.

Katharine Gordon

katharine@obcido.com.

+1.917.608.0404

