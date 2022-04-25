Global electric bus market size to showcase impressive growth curve through 2027

Pune, India, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global electric bus market size was worth USD 33.72 billion in 2021 and is slated to continue growing during 2022-2027, backed by rising disposable income in developing nations, and increased use of electronic devices in the world.





The study gives a granular analysis of segments of the market by ascertaining their projected figures in terms of revenue share and growth rate to furnish a better understanding of the variables influencing the industry trends.

The market is assessed based on geographical scope to outline the regions contributing immensely to the profitability matrix of the corporate environment.

Along with the company names, the document provides basic details and recent strategies undertaken by prominent players in the business sphere to gain a competitive advantage through the assessment timeline.

Moreover, massive advancements in electric buses coupled with their penetration in multiple sectors are helping the industry to register impressive growth through 2027.

Besides, higher concentration of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs) is augmenting the progress of the business sphere to a great extent.

In addition to this, strict environmental laws are anticipated to create lucrative avenues for businesses in worldwide electric bus market during the review period.

Segmental Overview:

In terms of propulsion type, the industry is classified into fuel cell electric bus, hybrid electric bus, battery electric bus. The battery vertical is estimated to record notable expansion during the speculated timeframe, owing to greater concentration of electric bus manufacturers across the globe.

Based on consumer type, the market is divided into fleet operator and government, wherein the latter segment is projected to hold a substantial revenue share during the study period, given the rising focus to provide convenience in transportation and greater comfort to commuters.

Regional Analysis:

Certified analysts claim that Asia Pacific market is poised to account for a remarkable revenue share during the speculated timeframe, on account of soaring urban population, high disposable income, and surging electronic technologies across the region.

Additionally, the surge in demand for manufacturers to develop quality vehicles by reducing errors and limiting variability for better comfort is further driving the regional expansion.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players influencing worldwide electric bus industry dynamics are King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd., BYD Co., Ltd., Proterra, Inc., Forsee Power, Scania AB, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, CAF Group, NFI Group, Inc., VDL Groep, and Volvo Group among others.

Global Electric Bus Market, By Propulsion Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Fuel Cell Electric Bus

Battery Electric Bus

Hybrid Electric Bus

Global Electric Bus Market, By Consumer (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Fleet Operator

Government

Global Electric Bus Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Norway

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

South Korea

China

America

Canada

United States

Middle East & Africa

Global Electric Bus Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd.

BYD Co., Ltd.

Proterra, Inc.

Forsee Power

Scania AB

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

CAF Group

NFI Group, Inc.

VDL Groep

Volvo Group

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Electric Bus Market: Product Overview

4. Global Electric Bus Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2021

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, 2017-2021

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Electric Bus Market

4.4 Global Electric Bus Market: Growth & Forecast

5. Global Electric Bus Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Electric Bus Market Segmentation, By Propulsion Type (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Electric Bus Market: By Propulsion Type (2021 & 2027)

5.3 By Battery Electric Bus- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.4 By Hybrid Electric Bus- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.5 By Fuel Cell Electric Bus- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6. Global Electric Bus Market Segmentation, By Consumer (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Electric Bus Market: By Consumer (2021 & 2027)

6.2 By Government- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.3 By Fleet Operator- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7. Global Electric Bus Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Electric Bus Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)

8. Americas Electric Bus Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

8.1 Americas Electric Bus Market by Value, by Volume: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8.2 Americas Electric Bus Market: Growth and Forecast

8.3 Americas Electric Bus Market: Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation By Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Bus, Hybrid Electric Bus, Fuel Cell Electric Bus)

8.5 Market Segmentation By Consumer (Government, Fleet Operator)

9. Europe Electric Bus Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

9.1 Europe Electric Bus Market by Value, by Volume: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9.2 Europe Electric Bus Market: Growth and Forecast

9.3 Europe Electric Bus Market: Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Bus, Hybrid Electric Bus, Fuel Cell Electric Bus)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Consumer (Government, Fleet Operator)

10. Asia Pacific Electric Bus Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

10.1 Asia Pacific Electric Bus Market by Value, by Volume: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

10.2 Asia Pacific Electric Bus Market: Growth and Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific Electric Bus Market: Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Bus, Hybrid Electric Bus, Fuel Cell Electric Bus)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Consumer (Government, Fleet Operator)

11. Global Electric Bus Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Electric Bus Market Drivers

11.2 Global Electric Bus Market Restraints

11.3 Global Electric Bus Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electric Bus Market - By Propulsion Type (2027)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electric Bus Market - By Consumer (2027)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electric Bus Market - By Region (2027)

13. Competitive Landscape





