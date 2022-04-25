The Global Recommendation Engine Market is expected to grow by $ 402.9 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recommendation Engine Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271935/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. Our report on recommendation engine market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising in digitalization, the rise in the use of hybrid recommendation systems, and the focus on improving customer satisfaction.

The recommendation engine market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The recommendation engine market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Media and entertainment

• Travel and tourism

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for personalized recommendations as one of the prime reasons driving the recommendation engine market growth during the next few years. Also, raising funds through crowdfunding platforms by recommendation engine startups, and implementation of ai in recommendation engines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the recommendation engine market covers the following areas:

• Recommendation engine market sizing

• Recommendation engine market forecast

• Recommendation engine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading recommendation engine market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Curata Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kibo Software Inc., McDonald Corp., Microsoft Corp., Muvi LLC, Nosto Solutions Oy, Oracle Corp., Outbrain Inc., Piano Software Inc., Qubit Digital Ltd., Recombee SRO, Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE. Also, the recommendation engine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

