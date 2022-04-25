The Global Childrens Footwear Market is expected to grow by $ 17.53 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Childrens Footwear Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271934/?utm_source=GNW

12% during the forecast period. Our report on the children’s footwear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product premiumization led by design and material innovation, a rise in demand for children’s design footwear, and a growing focus on DTC channel expansion by vendors.

The children’s footwear market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The children’s footwear market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in demand for customized footwear as one of the prime reasons driving the children’s footwear market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of smart shoes and rising demand for footwear made from organic raw materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on children’s footwear market covers the following areas:

• Children’s footwear market sizing

• Children’s footwear market forecast

• Children’s footwear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading children’s footwear market vendors that include adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Bata Brands SA, Bobux International Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Columbia Sportswear Co., Courtaulds (Footwear) Ltd., Crocs Inc., Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Falc Spa, Fila Holdings Corp., GEOX Spa, KEEN Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Sewell Direct, Skechers USA Inc., Wolverine World Wide Inc., and C and J Clark International Ltd. Also, the children’s footwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

