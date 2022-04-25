Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Outlook & Forecasts 2022-2027 Featuring Top Players - Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, & ResMed

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Patient Monitoring Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report



The global remote patient monitoring market to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2027.



Remote patient monitoring is achieved by using digital technologies to monitor and capture medical health-related data from patients and electronically transmit the information to healthcare providers for assessment, and, when necessary, recommendations and instructions are provided.

RPM reduces the number of readmissions in the medical requirement, hospitalizations, and duration of stay in the hospital, which leads to improved quality of life and contain costs.



In August 2020, Stasis Labs introduced a mobile-connected remote patient monitoring technology in hospitals and outpatient settings in the US. The company's Stasis system monitors important vital parameters in its functioning.



In July 2020, Philips and BioIntelliSense teamed together to improve remote patient monitoring systems for at-risk patients from the hospital to their homes. Philips has added the BioIntelliSense sensor to the device for remotely usage.

Market Segments



The Devices and Software segment accounted for the largest share in the global remote patient monitoring market. With the emergence of connected cardiac implants, cardiology was one of the first specialties to incorporate RPM.

Cardiology practices are now particularly well-positioned to gain the short and long-term benefits associated with the progression of RPM services, technology, and regulation. The cardiac monitoring market is further propelled by innovative product characteristics, as well as the increased need and demand for virtual care solutions in the COVID-19 era.

The cardiac monitor segment accounted for the maximum share in the remote patient monitoring market. For instance, according to CDC, 30.3 million US adults were identified with heart disorders in 2018. Thus, the high prevalence of cardiac disorder is expected to drive the segment.

Geographic Overview

North America accounted for a significant 40% of the global market for remote patient monitoring market share in 2021. The presence of substantial competitors and their growth strategies are the main factors driving the North American market.

The industry is driven by rising healthcare spending and increased awareness about the benefits of sickness prevention. An increase in heart ailments, sedentary lifestyles, and the deployment of e-health in some rural areas of North America is expected to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With many top companies in the global market and several small players in regional markets, the global remote patient monitoring market is somewhat fragmented.

The major competitors in the market are focusing their efforts on reducing the size of the remote patient monitoring market. These companies are also attempting to increase their market share by launching new goods and forming collaborations with other market participants. As a result, these factors are expected to propel the remote patient monitoring market growth.



Top Players

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

ResMed

Other Prominent Players

Resideo

Honeywell

LST (LifeScience Technologies)

Coforge

Withings

MedM

iHealthUnifiedcare

Qardio

100-Plus

A&D

Abbott

AltumView Systems

Biotronik

Boston Scientific

Bardy Diagnostics

Cardiomo

Cardiologs

Dragerwerk AG

Hoffmann-La Roche

GE Healthcare

GrandCare

Masimo Corporation

Medopad

Nihon Kohden

Omron Healthcare

OSPLabs

Smiths Medical

Spacelabs

Senseonics

TeleMedCare

VitalConnect

Vitls

Modicare

Hillrom

Vivify Health

ACL Digital

Dexcom

iRhythm Technologies

Vivalink

Biobeat

CareValidate

Biofourmis

CAREMINDr

Datos Health

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Covid-19 Impact on Remote Patient Monitoring Market



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increasing Role of IoT in Remote Monitoring & Healthcare Applications

8.2 Paradigm Shift Toward Home-Based Healthcare Devices

8.3 Telemedicine Ushering New Opportunities in Remote Monitoring



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Aging Population Vulnerable to Chronic Diseases

9.2 Rising Wearable Medical Technology Innovations

9.3 Growing Use of Rpm to Proactively Monitor & Improve Patient Engagement

9.4 Increased Demand for Remote Monitoring Due to Covid-19



10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 Low Awareness of Remote Monitoring in Developing Countries

10.2 Lack of Data Accuracy



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Component

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine



13 Devices & Software

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Cardiac Monitoring Devices

13.4 Electrocardiographs (Ecgs)

13.5 Cardiac Monitors

13.6 Blood Pressure Monitors

13.7 Other Cardiac Monitoring Devices

13.8 Respiratory Monitoring Devices

13.9 Apnea Monitors

13.10 Pulse Oximeters

13.11 Other Respiratory Monitoring Devices

13.12 Blood Glucose Monitors

13.13 Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices

13.14 Other Rpm Devices

13.15 Services



14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Cardiology

14.4 Pulmonology

14.5 Endocrinology



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

15.4 Homecare Settings

15.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

15.6 Long-Term & Acute Care Centers



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdg8jn