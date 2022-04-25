The Global Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market is expected to grow by $ 2.04 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Foam-based Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271933/?utm_source=GNW

04 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Our report on the foam-based beauty and personal care products market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, a growing number of fashion-conscious consumers, and the growing popularity of anti-pollution foam-based skincare products.

The foam-based beauty and personal care products market analysis includes distribution channel and product segments and geographic landscape.



The foam-based beauty and personal care products market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Skincare

• Haircare

• Male grooming

• Bath

• Baby and child care

• Other



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in the introduction of organic products as one of the prime reasons driving the foam-based beauty and personal care products market growth during the next few years. Also, the collaboration of vendors with salons and spas, and the introduction of brands owned and endorsed by celebrities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the foam-based beauty and personal care products market covers the following areas:

• Foam-based beauty and personal care products market sizing

• Foam-based beauty and personal care products market forecast

• Foam-based beauty and personal care products market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading foam-based beauty and personal care products market vendors that include AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, CHANEL Ltd., Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG, Essity Aktiebolag, Groupe Clarins, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Specialties Americas LLC, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC. Also, the foam-based beauty and personal care products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271933/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________