The Global Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $ 332.21 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period

44% during the forecast period. Our report on the cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing risk factors for CMV, the recurring nature of the disease, and the high prevalence of congenital CMV.

The cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market analysis includes the route of administration segment and geographic landscape.



The cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the reformulation of drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of vaccines and newborn screening will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market sizing

• Cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market forecast

• Cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market vendors that include Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Chimerix Inc., Clinigen Group Plc, Exela Pharma Sciences LLC, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fortress Biotech Inc., Fresenius SE, and Co. KGaA, Genentech Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., UbiVac, and VBI Vaccines Inc. Also, the cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

