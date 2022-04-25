The Global Basketball Apparel Market is expected to grow by $ 4.58 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Basketball Apparel Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05761949/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the basketball apparel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovations in basketball apparel designs and portfolio expansion, increasing adoption of basketball, and the introduction of various national and international basketball tournaments.

The basketball apparel market analysis includes distribution channels, end-user segments, and geographic landscape.



The basketball apparel market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By End-user

• Male

• Female



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of connected basketball apparel as one of the prime reasons driving the basketball apparel market growth during the next few years. Also, celebrity endorsements and expansion of online and offline distribution network will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on basketball apparel market covers the following areas:

• Basketball apparel market sizing

• Basketball apparel market forecast

• Basketball apparel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading basketball apparel market vendors that include 47 Brand LLC, adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Ballislife LLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Decathlon SA, Fila Holdings Corp., Groupe Artemis, Iconix Brand Group Inc., Mitchell and Ness Nostalgia Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., POINT 3 Basketball, Sunlight Sports Pvt. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., and United Sports Brands. Also, the basketball apparel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

