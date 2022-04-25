Triller Expands its Platform For Creators with Acquisition of Fangage

Following on the heels of the acquisition of Julius, Triller strengthens its creator-centric services model to fix the creator economy



Triller, which recently announced a Go-Public Transaction with Nasdaq-listed SEAC to Acquire Fangage

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller, the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators, announced today that it has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire Fangage, the all-in-one solution for creators to reach and engage all their fans around the globe directly, host and sell exclusive content and offer unique membership and subscription packages. With this acquisition, Triller takes another step forward in delivering the world’s best creator-first platform and toward its mission to deliver superpowers to every creator and brand.

“Consumer interactions enabled by the Triller platform drive 1:1 engagement between creators and consumers, and that engagement puts more money in the pockets of creators,” said Mahi de Silva, Triller’s Chief Executive Officer. “With the addition of Fangage, we’ve added new superpowers for creators, substantially expanding their monetization potential by enabling more people to engage with more content powered by the Triller platform, across social media and the open web.”

Fangage has attracted famous names in the EDM sphere. Fangage, founded by the famous Dutch DJ, producer, and creator, Sam Feldt, was born out of Sam's desire to connect with his fans and his frustration with traditional social media platforms. It provides an online service where artists, creators, and brands can build their own online platform for fans.

The addition of Julius and Fangage to the Triller Creator Platform underscores Triller’s role in helping creators address the systemic problems with today’s creator economy. These acquisitions extend Triller’s capabilities to enable creators and brands to build a global audience with engagement and monetization tools to control their destiny via an array of content and commerce capabilities.

Triller and Fangage will deliver a new and expanded menu of services to creators and brands—no matter the genre or industry—with more opportunities to connect with fans and monetize those relationships directly, without a middle man.

“The creator economy is changing rapidly, and what differentiates Triller is our aim to change the economic equation for the benefit of creators,” added Mahi de Silva. “As with our acquisition of Julius, adding Fangage to our platform for creators and brands is a massive step forward. Additionally, with Fangage, Triller is excited to welcome a rapidly growing audience of EDM fans augmenting our broad audience of fans across all forms of music creators and influencers.”

The acquisition of Fangage is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of various closing conditions.

Triller recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC). If the transaction is consummated, the combined company will be named TrillerVerz Corp. Its Class A common stock will be listed on Nasdaq.

About Triller:

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; and Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences.

About Fangage:

Your fans. Your platform. Fangage is the all-in-one solution for creators to create their own platforms, reach 100% of their fans, and host & sell exclusive content & memberships. We empower creators to build their own platforms, take back control of their fanbase, increase fan engagement, and make more money from their passion.



