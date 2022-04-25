The Global Rotary Kiln Market is expected to grow by $ 132.06 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.93% during the forecast period

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rotary Kiln Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666344/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the rotary kiln market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion and installation of new cement plants, growing demand from the construction industry, and rising demand for green cement.

The rotary kiln market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The rotary kiln market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cement kiln

• Metallurgy chemical kiln

• Lime kiln



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the use of alternative fuels as one of the prime reasons driving the rotary kiln market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic initiatives in the mining industry and the growing adoption of big data analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on rotary kiln market covers the following areas:

• Rotary kiln market sizing

• Rotary kiln market forecast

• Rotary kiln market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rotary kiln market vendors that include Ansac Corp., Ashoka Group, Boardman LLC, Cimprogetti Srl, FEECO International Inc., FLSmidth AS, Focus Technology Co. Ltd., Harrop Industries Inc., Harcliff Mining Services Pty Ltd, Henan Hongxing Mining Machinery Co. Ltd., Henan Zhengzhou Mining Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Inova Steinmuller GmbH, Jiangsu Pengfei Group Co. Ltd., KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG, Linyi Jinyong Kiln Co. Ltd., Maerz Ofenbau AG, Metso Outotec Corp., Northern Heavy Industries Group Co. Ltd., OCP SA, Shanghai Minggong Heavy Equipment Co. Ltd., and Tongli Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd. Also, the rotary kiln market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

