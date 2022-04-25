The Global Rotary Actuators Market is expected to grow by $ 800.99 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rotary Actuators Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666313/?utm_source=GNW

52% during the forecast period. Our report on the rotary actuators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of industrial automation, high demand for rotary actuators in servo motors, and rapid growth of water and wastewater treatment industry.

The rotary actuators market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The rotary actuators market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Pneumatic rotary actuators

• Electric rotary actuators

• Hydraulic rotary actuators



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advent of flood-proof submersible electric actuators as one of the prime reasons driving the rotary actuators market growth during the next few years. Also, increased use of e-commerce and adoption of actuators in IoT will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on rotary actuators market covers the following areas:

• Rotary actuators market sizing

• Rotary actuators market forecast

• Rotary actuators market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rotary actuators market vendors that include ABB Ltd., AUMA Riester GmbH and Co. KG, Curtiss Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Harmonic Drive Systems Inc., Holland Motion Group, IMI Critical Engineering, LINAK AS, MISUMI Group Inc., Moog Inc., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Pentair Plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., Rotomation Inc., Rotork Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens AG, SMC Corporation, Tameson BV, and W.W. Grainger Inc. Also, the rotary actuators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

