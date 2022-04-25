Comstock Announces First Quarter 2022 Webcast

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) to report its First Quarter 2022 results and business updates. The webcast will include a moderated question and answer session after the Company’s prepared remarks. Please click the link below to register in advance and please join the event at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.



Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the Webcast.

May 3, 2022, 08:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time / 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Comstock’s Q1 2022 Results and Business Update

Please click here to register in advance for this webcast.

About Comstock

Comstock (NYSE: LODE) innovates technologies that enable systemic decarbonization and circularity by efficiently converting under-utilized wasted and other natural resources into renewable fuels and electrification products that contribute to balancing global uses and emissions of carbon. To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

