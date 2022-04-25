The Global Respiratory Drugs Market is expected to grow by $ 26.95 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Respiratory Drugs Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647175/?utm_source=GNW

96% during the forecast period. Our report on the respiratory drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for sustainable and safe respiratory drugs, an increase in incidence and prevalence of respiratory disorders, and an increase in patient awareness.

The respiratory drugs market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The respiratory drugs market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Asthma

• COPD

• Allergic rhinitis

• Cystic fibrosis

• Other respiratory diseases



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the high cost of respiratory disease management as one of the prime reasons driving the respiratory drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, the availability of biologics and biosimilars, and the high use of complementary and alternative medicines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the respiratory drugs market covers the following areas:

• Respiratory drugs market sizing

• Respiratory drugs market forecast

• Respiratory drugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading respiratory drugs market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aerogen Pharma Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Celon Pharma SA, Cipla Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lupin Ltd., Medisol Lifescience Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Wellona Pharma. Also, the respiratory drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

