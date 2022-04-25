The Global Chickpea Market is expected to grow by $ 5.70 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chickpea Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05628454/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumption of chickpeas as a snacking item, health-promoting benefits of chickpeas, and increasing prominence of private-label brands.

The chickpea market analysis includes distribution channel and product segment and geographic landscape.



The chickpea market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Desi chickpea

• Kabuli chickpea



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the expanding base of the vegan population as one of the prime reasons driving the chickpea market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of chickpeas flour in baked goods and increasing adoption of organic-based chickpeas will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chickpea market vendors that include ABBOTT BLACKSTONE Co. Inc., AdasCan Grain Corp., AGROCROPS, AGT Food and Ingredients, ATC Group India, Australian Grain Export Pty Ltd., Bean Growers Australia Ltd., BroadGrain Commodities Inc., Cono Trading International AG, Fazlani Exports Pvt. Ltd., JOVA Graneros SA de CV, Mast Qalander Group of Companies, Natures Pulses Co., Olam International Ltd., Popular Pulse Products Pvt. Ltd., Raviraj Group, Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd., Shri Mahavir Group, VEERRAL AGRO TECH, and Woods Holding Group Pty. Ltd. Also, the chickpea market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

