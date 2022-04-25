1105 Media’s Converge360 Launches MedCloudInsider

Woodland Hills, CA, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge360 today announced the launch of a new market resource, MedCloudInsider .

At the front lines of healthcare technology, MedCloudInsider.com focuses on the industry’s biggest cloud platforms – Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform – as well as smaller operators to show how they are expanding their offerings to help doctors, researchers and scientists better serve patients, improve therapies and take hospital technologies to the cutting-edge.

MedCloudInsider.com’s name ties into its parent company, Converge360, which comprises a cohesive network of cloud and IT sites. With MedCloudInsider.com, Converge360 brings its editors' cloud and IT expertise to the fast-changing and increasingly complex healthcare industry.

"Medical IT deals with a lot of unique and complex requirements that most general IT Web sites just can't do justice," said Dan LaBianca, president of Converge360. "Healthcare executives need a very focused resource like MedCloudInsider.com that tracks what the tech industry is developing specifically for the medical market, how those products can help patients and health services providers, and how they can bolster their current systems to support the needs of their communities for years to come."

According to Gladys Rama, editorial director of Converge360, "The healthcare market is facing a raft of challenges right now related to modernization, security and privacy. The top cloud providers are launching new services every day to meet those challenges for the medical industry, but it's a lot to track. MedCloudInsider.com is there to keep IT pros in the medical field up-to-date with all those changes."

With healthcare and medical research among the next big frontiers of cloud computing innovation, MedCloudInsider.com is dedicated to covering every new development.

Visit https://medcloudinsider.com for more information.

About Converge360

Converge360, an 1105 Media company, has been a trusted resource for more than 25 years, sharing our expert editorial voice in the areas of IT, development and the channel, while allowing us to bring our B2B clients top quality programs including demand generation, events, media, webcasts and custom programs. Converge360 media brands include ADTmag.com, AWSinsider.net, MCPmag.com, MSDN Magazine, Pure AI, Redmondmag.com, Redmond Channel Partner, Virtualization & Cloud Review and Visual Studio Magazine. https://converge360.com

About 1105 Media Inc.

1105 Media Inc. is a leading provider of business-to-business (B2B) media services in the ABM, Big Data, education technology, enterprise computing, and infrastructure markets. 1105 Media’s offerings span print and online magazines, journals and newsletters; seminars, conferences and trade shows; training courseware; marketing and Web-based services. https://1105media.com

###

Attachment