Breckenridge Distillery to Release New Collectors Art Series with Denver Artist Alexandrea Pangburn

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year, Breckenridge Distillery – the world’s highest distillery and most awarded craft distillery in the US – combines the art of blending whiskey and color in the second edition of the Collectors Art Series, a limited release bottle with local Denver Street artist and muralist, Alexandrea Pangburn. The new Breckenridge XO Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey label will feature Pangburn’s flora and fauna-inspired artwork on the Breckenridge Distillery mural behind Number Thirty-Eight in Denver’s RiNo Arts District. Featuring inviting aromatics of grape with a hint of clove and cinnamon, the special edition whiskey will be available in limited quantities exclusively at the Breckenridge Distillery and the Main Street Tasting Room in Breckenridge, Colorado for, $125, starting May 6.



“I’ve always had a passion for art, which led me to distill whiskey in the first place. The Collectors Art Series is special to Breckenridge Distillery because it allows us to highlight local artists making an impact in their community like Alex is doing in Colorado,” says Bryan Nolt, founder, and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. “Alex’s focus on conservation and representation of the natural world around her through art made her a perfect partner for our second Collectors Art Series. We’re thrilled to bring her art to life in this limited-edition whiskey.”

“I’m very honored to have my art on a whiskey label in a very male-dominated industry,” says Pangburn. “My hope is that this partnership opens the eyes of female artists that they have the capability to do this as well.”

Growing up in Lexington, Kentucky, Pangburn cultivated not only a deep love and appreciation for bourbon but also, animals, which serve as the main source of inspiration in her art. What started as a side-gig painting friends’ and family’s pets, Pangburn’s hobby turned into a full-time career as an artist in 2017 when she moved to Denver.

Pangburn’s passion for birds started once she moved to Colorado. The Western Tanager inspires much of her work in her new home state and was featured on her first mural in Colorado, so she wanted to include it on the new Breckenridge XO Cognac Cask Finish label to bring her work full circle. The painting on the label also features a fox character–an ode to Pangburn’s hometown in Lexington where she created a mural with the same character and local Breckenridge flora and fauna, including the alpine flowers that will be blossoming in a few months.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abfd543e-df5e-4542-b80e-d74a4ca1829a



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77aaef65-8525-40ad-a679-dd05a34b541c

“Wherever I’m painting, my goal is to make the public more aware of the animals we’re sharing a space with. Over the years my art has shifted into animal conservation and education to bring more light and awareness to the local communities,” says Pangburn.



A member of the RiNo Arts District, Pangburn also founded the organization BABE WALLS in 2019 to create a community among women and non-binary artists in the street art field – a space typically dominated by male artists.

For each bottle sold, Breckenridge Distillery will donate $5 to the ArtPark campaign in the RiNo Arts District to help fund the Rocky Mountain Region’s most innovative interdisciplinary arts center.

About Breckenridge Distillery

The Breckenridge Distillery is based in Breckenridge, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. Founded in 2008, the Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is most widely known for its blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey. Their Breckenridge Bourbon is one of the most highly awarded craft bourbons in the US.

The Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 5x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, their Breckenridge Gin was named 2021 World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as you learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Follow Breckenridge on Instagram @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com.

