View Smart Windows to Enhance Employee Health and Sustainability at Credit Union of Colorado’s New Denver-Area Headquarters

DENVER and MILPITAS, Calif., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, announced that its Smart Windows will be installed at Credit Union of Colorado’s corporate headquarters in Denver’s up-and-coming Central Park neighborhood.



Credit Union of Colorado designed its new headquarters to create the ideal post-Covid work environment, with comfortable space between desks and an enhanced HVAC system to improve indoor air quality. The building will be enclosed with floor-to-ceiling View Smart Windows, which use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, maximizing natural light and outdoor views while optimizing occupant comfort. The building will also feature a fitness center and a walking path adjacent to the site’s plentiful green space.

“Our move to Central Park supports our continued expansion as we work to better serve our growing member base, and great workspaces are key to attracting and retaining top talent,” said Chad Bollinger, Chief Financial Officer for Credit Union of Colorado. “View Smart Windows are an integral part of our strategy to prioritize the health of our employees and make the spaces where they work more enjoyable.”

View Smart Windows have been shown to generate significant health benefits for building occupants. In a recent study by researchers at the University of Illinois and SUNY Upstate Medical University, employees working next to View Smart Windows slept 37 minutes longer each night, experienced half as many headaches, and performed 42% better on cognitive tests. Additionally, View Smart Windows reduce energy consumption from lighting and HVAC by as much as 20%.

“Credit Union of Colorado recognizes that offices of the future must be designed to measurably improve occupant health and sustainability,” said Sri Venkat, Vice President with View. “View continues to show significant traction in the corporate office sector, and we’re thrilled to partner with Credit Union of Colorado to deliver a state-of-the-art office that’s good for the planet and where their employees will thrive.”

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 90 million square feet of buildings, including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com .

About Credit Union of Colorado

Founded in 1934, Credit Union of Colorado is one of the largest credit unions in the state and is deeply connected to the communities where its members live and work. The credit union’s “here to help” culture is demonstrated by its strong support of local communities through financial donations, promotional sponsorships, and employee volunteerism. Credit Union of Colorado offers the latest in banking with 18 full-service locations throughout the state featuring lobby service centers, safe deposit boxes, drive-up tellers, and surcharge-free, drive-up ATMs. The credit union also provides its members with the convenience of digital banking with remote check deposit and access to Zelle®, a fast, safe, and easy way to send money right from your mobile banking app or online banking account.



With more than 85 years of experience, Credit Union of Colorado is a stable, member-owned financial institution with more than $2 billion in assets serving more than 140,000 members. The Credit Union of Colorado Foundation supports education and emergency human services programs through college scholarships and grants to nonprofit organizations.

