Lost Oak Winery Offers Mother's Day Gifts to Match Everyone's Taste

BURLESON, Texas, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Mother's Day just around the corner — it's on May 8 this year, so don't forget to circle it on your calendar — Lost Oak Winery has put together a list of some of their best and tastiest beverages as a gift-giving guide for the moms in everyone's lives.

Women now drink most of the wine — 57 percent — in the U.S., according to Wine Market Council and Nielsen data. Roxanne Myers, former President and active member of the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association, is helping toast to the occasion with their picks of this season's best wines.

"This specially-curated collection of wines provides a wide variety of tastes and flavors," said Myers. "Rest assured that we've gone out of our way to try and offer something to please the palates of just about everyone."

Mourvédre Rosé - True to its name, this rosé has a delicate pink tint. Aromas of spring flowers and honeydew mix with a hint of minerality. Flavors of ripe melons carry over to the palate. Gentle acidity and key lime zest on the finish lingers just long enough to inspire another sip.

True to its name, this rosé has a delicate pink tint. Aromas of spring flowers and honeydew mix with a hint of minerality. Flavors of ripe melons carry over to the palate. Gentle acidity and key lime zest on the finish lingers just long enough to inspire another sip. Sauvignon Blanc - The 2021 Sauvignon Blanc has a delicate straw color and structured well-spaced legs. With an overwhelming aroma of Bosc pear and hint of citrus, this is not typical in Sauvignon Blanc. Citrus is front and center on the palate, with hints of white grapefruit and verna lemon. The finish lingers on the tongue with notes of exotic kumquat and Persian lime.

The 2021 Sauvignon Blanc has a delicate straw color and structured well-spaced legs. With an overwhelming aroma of Bosc pear and hint of citrus, this is not typical in Sauvignon Blanc. Citrus is front and center on the palate, with hints of white grapefruit and verna lemon. The finish lingers on the tongue with notes of exotic kumquat and Persian lime. Orange Muscat - The 2021 Orange Muscat has a delightfully faint straw color. Swirling in the glass reveals legs that cling forever to the glass. The intense aromas of candied tangerine, sweet almond, and delicate wildflowers wash over the senses. The flavor is of ripe peaches and honeycomb tempered with just the right amount of tart citrus on the finish.

The 2021 Orange Muscat has a delightfully faint straw color. Swirling in the glass reveals legs that cling forever to the glass. The intense aromas of candied tangerine, sweet almond, and delicate wildflowers wash over the senses. The flavor is of ripe peaches and honeycomb tempered with just the right amount of tart citrus on the finish. Max - Bright and inviting color of straw starts this Sweet Moscato off. It has aromas of honeydew melon and granny smith apple with just a hint of spice. Tropical fruit comes alive in the flavor with notes of guava, kiwi and citrus. The finish is refreshing and lingers with a hint of key lime.

Bright and inviting color of straw starts this Sweet Moscato off. It has aromas of honeydew melon and granny smith apple with just a hint of spice. Tropical fruit comes alive in the flavor with notes of guava, kiwi and citrus. The finish is refreshing and lingers with a hint of key lime. Viognier Reserve - Thanks to the barrel aging of this wine, it has a more golden hue but still manages to be bright and friendly. It opens up with aromas of honey, overripe golden apples, and vanilla. With a mouthfeel that is creamy and velvety, this Viognier is an explosion of tropical flavors and a hint of spiced pear. The finish is delicate and lasting, turning into flavors of clover honey, clove, nutmeg, and vanilla.

Thanks to the barrel aging of this wine, it has a more golden hue but still manages to be bright and friendly. It opens up with aromas of honey, overripe golden apples, and vanilla. With a mouthfeel that is creamy and velvety, this Viognier is an explosion of tropical flavors and a hint of spiced pear. The finish is delicate and lasting, turning into flavors of clover honey, clove, nutmeg, and vanilla. Cabernet Sauvignon - This Cabernet Sauvignon has an inky ruby color. Aromas of black cherries, currants, and just a hint of licorice are ever changing with each inhale. Cherries and currants carry over to the palate but with the added flavors of dark chocolate and espresso. It finishes with a lingering mouth feel reminiscent of black tea full of structured tannins.

This Cabernet Sauvignon has an inky ruby color. Aromas of black cherries, currants, and just a hint of licorice are ever changing with each inhale. Cherries and currants carry over to the palate but with the added flavors of dark chocolate and espresso. It finishes with a lingering mouth feel reminiscent of black tea full of structured tannins. Meritage - With a beautiful endless garnet hue, this Meritage has soft aromas of boysenberry and vanilla. When it comes to flavor, Bing cherries are the star of the show. Hints of blackberry and huckleberry, along with soft baking spice, accompany cherry on the finish. Rounded tannins linger on the palate to finish this exceptional Meritage off.

With a beautiful endless garnet hue, this Meritage has soft aromas of boysenberry and vanilla. When it comes to flavor, Bing cherries are the star of the show. Hints of blackberry and huckleberry, along with soft baking spice, accompany cherry on the finish. Rounded tannins linger on the palate to finish this exceptional Meritage off. Crimson Oak - This wine has a wonderful dark color, nice nose of strawberry, black cherry, and a hint of cedar. Full-bodied wine with a nice balance of fruit and acid with a smooth lingering aftertaste.

Founded in 2006 and family-owned and operated, Lost Oak Winery is located in Burleson, Texas, on the banks of Village Creek, with three cultivated vineyards, stately oak trees, and winding walking paths.

About Lost Oak Winery:

Inspired by founder Gene Estes' creativity and passion in the art of winemaking, Lost Oak Winery was founded in 2006 in Burelson, Texas. The family-operated, woman-owned winery specializes in French-inspired wines which are 100% Texas. Lost Oak has continued its lengthy legacy with awards for its leadership role in the dedication to, support and promotion of the Texas wine industry, including their longtime affiliation with the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association.

For more details about Lost Oak Winery:

Website: https://www.lostoakwinery.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LostOakWinery

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/lostoakwinery

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

tiffanyPR@newswiremail.io

Related Images











Image 1: Lost Oak Winery





Lost Oak Winery









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment