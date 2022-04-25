The Global Finger Millet Market is expected to grow by $ 3.61 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Finger Millet Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05576187/?utm_source=GNW

51% during the forecast period. Our report on the finger millet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by millets require less water to grow, growth in gluten-free diet, and awareness about health benefits of finger millets.

The finger millet market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The finger millet market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food source

• Fodder

• Baking

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• South America

• North America



This study identifies the suggested for diabetes control as one of the prime reasons driving the finger millet market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in new product launches and packaged food and growth in packaging and distribution will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on finger millet market covers the following areas:

• Finger millet market sizing

• Finger millet market forecast

• Finger millet market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis includes Geewin Exim, Nature Bio Foods Ltd., Satvik Garden and Farm, Simosis International, and Timbaktu Organic. Also, the finger millet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

