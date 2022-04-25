The Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market is expected to grow by $ 348.1 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05495846/?utm_source=GNW

37% during the forecast period. Our report on the portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, increased air pollution and concerns over indoor air quality, and convenience, ease of use, and portability of the product.

The portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in US analysis includes product and distribution channel segments.



The portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Portable air humidifier

• Portable air dehumidifier



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the integration of smart-connectivity as one of the prime reasons driving the portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market growth in US during the next few years. Also, increased demand for energy-efficient air humidifiers and dehumidifiers and the availability of multi-functional products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in US covers the following areas:

• Portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market sizing

• Portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market forecast

• Portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market vendors in US that include Arovast Corp., BONECO AG, Crane - USA, Danby, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., eAccess Solutions Inc., Friedrich Air Conditioning, Frigidaire, Great Innovation LLC, Guardian Technologies LLC, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., HeavenFresh USA Inc., Kaz USA Inc., LG Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Pure n Natural Systems Inc., Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft, Sunbeam Product Inc., Sylvane Inc., Venta Air Technologies, Whirlpool Corp., and Sunpentown International Inc. Also, the portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05495846/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________