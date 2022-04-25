Dividend payment ex-date of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS

English Estonian

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS (trading code EFT1T, ISIN kood EE3100127242) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 28.04.2022 at the end of of the working day of the registrar of the settlement system of the fund’s securities.



Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 27.04.2022. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2021.

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS will pay dividend 80 euro cents per share on 06.05.2022.

Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee



