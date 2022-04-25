Global Medical Device Packaging Market Report Outlook & Forecasts 2022-2027: Introduction of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging & Shift From Glass to Plastics Packaging Material

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical device packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% during 2022-2027



The global medical devices packaging market is likely to witness a mid-single digit growth rate owing to the surge in demand for novel packaging solutions due to the increased manufacturing and improvement in supply chain of medical devices across the globe



Rapid technological advancements in medical devices coupled with introduction of novel medical devices require specialized and advanced packing solutions. Favorable patient demographics and rise in the consumption of a wide range of medical devices are fuelling the need for safe and effective packaging of medical devices



Rising environmental concerns coupled with increased focus on minimizing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), as well as the need to sterile medical devices has led to the usage of innovative and eco-friendly packing solutions



Among all countries, India is likely to witness the highest absolute growth of close to 60% due to sudden rise in demand for a wide range of medical devices among various healthcare facilities in the country. Covid-19 created significant growth opportunities for medical device manufacturers in the country and led to an increase in demand for packaging solutions for medical applications

GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION



Bags & pouches accounted for the major share as sterile bags & pouches are available in a wide range of sizes and material combinations. These are also customizable with a variety of films & header materials for bulky applications requiring an aseptic presentation.

Trays and boxes for medical devices are highly customizable, with lids, peel tops, and unique division systems available. They can be pre-loaded with sterilized tools that are arranged according to the sequence of usage. The boxes segment is likely to grow faster than other product categories due to their universal usage feature while packaging all medical devices.



The Paper and paper board segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market as sterilizable medical paper packaging provides flexibility for a wide variety of medical devices and testing applications in the healthcare market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC is likely to offer significant growth opportunities to packaging companies due to a paradigm shift in medical device manufacturing from North America & Europe to the APAC region. APAC is currently manufacturing a wide range of hospital supplies like PPE kits, drug-delivery devices, etc.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Packaging companies are also incorporating next-generation features like 3D packaging, enabling specific medical devices like sensors achieve the required small size and thin thickness to adapt to highly complex environment and surfaces of a human body. In addition, medical devices packaged using 3D packaging integration technology has higher accuracy and efficiency as well

Market Opportunities and Trends

Shift From Glass to Plastics Packaging Material

Advances in Packaging Technology

Introduction of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging

Key Vendors

3M

Amcor Plc

Avery Dennison Corporation

Constantia Flexibles

DuPont

UFP Technologies

WestRock Company

Other Prominent Vendors

American Packaging Corporation

Atlas Vac Machine

Ayka Medical Inc

Airnov

Berry Global Inc

Biomerics Corporation

Brentwood Medical

The BoxMaker

Eagle Flexible Packaging

GOEX Corporation

Glenroy

Graphic Packaging International

Klockner Pentaplast

Key Stone Folding Box

Monadnock Paper Mills

OLIVER

PAXXUS

Placon

Prent Corporation

Printpack

Sonoco Healthcare Packaging

SteriPackGroup

Tekni-Plex

Wipak

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Materials Used for Medical Device Packaging

7.1.2 Packaging Design Considerations

7.1.3 Package Testing Requirements



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Shift from Glass to Plastics Packaging Material

8.2 Advances in Packaging Technology

8.3 Introduction of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Demand for Medical Devices

9.2 Increased Demand for Innovative Packaging Solutions

9.3 High Adoption of Advanced Systems

9.4 Growing Demand for Longer Shelf-Life Packaging Products



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Strict and Stringent Government Regulations

10.2 Fluctuations in Prices of Raw Materials



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Insights by Geography

11.2.2 Insights by Product

11.2.3 Insights by Material

11.2.4 Packaging Type Insights

11.2.5 Insights by Application

11.2.6 Insights by End-User

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Bags & Pouches

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 Market by Geography

12.4 Containers

12.5 Trays

12.6 Boxes

12.7 Others



13 Material Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Plastic

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 Paper & Paperboard

13.5 Other Materials



14 Packaging Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Primary Packaging

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 Secondary Packaging

14.5 Tertiary Packaging



15 Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Sterile Packaging

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Market by Geography

15.4 Non-Sterile Packaging



16 End-User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Medical Device Manufacturers

16.3.1 Market Overview

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.3 Market by Geography

16.4 Contract Manufacturing Organizations



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2mu0x