The Global Automotive Retreaded Tires Market is expected to grow by $ 2.73 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive retreaded tires market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost advantage of retreaded tires, energy conservation and environmental benefits of using retreaded tires, and increase in demand for M&HCVs.

The automotive retreaded tires market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive retreaded tires market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Precure

• Mold cure



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development in the field of retreaded tires and their designs as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive retreaded tires market growth during the next few years. Also, growing development of advanced tire retreading processes and technologies and emerging demands for retreaded tires from APAC will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive retreaded tires market covers the following areas:

• Automotive retreaded tires market sizing

• Automotive retreaded tires market forecast

• Automotive retreaded tires market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive retreaded tires market vendors that include Bridgestone Corp., Eastern Treads Ltd, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Kal Tire Mining Tire Group, KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG, MARANGONI Group, Michelin Group, MRF Ltd., Nokian Tyres Plc, Oliver Rubber Co., Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corp, RDH Tire and Retread Co., Redburn Tire Co., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Tyresoles, Valley Tire Pros, West End Tire, Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Parrish Tire Co., and Continental AG. Also, the automotive retreaded tires market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

