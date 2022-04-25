Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Update on offer for subscription

The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the "Company") announced on 30 September 2021 that the Company had published a prospectus (the "Prospectus") in connection with proposals to raise up to £40,000,000 (with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £35,000,000), by way of an offer for subscription (the "Offer") of new ordinary shares (the "New Shares"). Full details of the Offer are contained in the Prospectus.

The Company announced on 26 October 2021 that the Offer was closed to further applications and that the Company reserved the right to re-open the Offer to further applications. The Company has continued to identify and make new investments and, having considered the current rate of investment activity, the Board is pleased to announce that the Offer reopened at 12 noon on 25 April 2022 and that, further to the Company's announcement on 12 November 2021, the Board has resolved that the remaining £33,400,000 of the over-allotment facility may be used in relation to the Offer.

Applicants whose valid applications are received before 27 May 2022 will benefit from costs of the Offer being reduced by 1%. Applicants will receive this reduction in the form of additional New Shares, which will be paid for by Octopus Investments Limited, the Company's investment manager. Subscriptions can be made online at www.octopusinvestments.com/apollo/

Allotments will be made at the discretion of the Board. The Offer will close at 12 noon on 29 September 2022 (unless the Offer is fully subscribed before this date and/or the Board closes the Offer earlier, which it may do in its sole discretion).

The Prospectus dated 30 September 2021, and the Supplementary Prospectus dated 1 April 2022, have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and are available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism Copies are also available from the Company's website: www.octopusinvestments.com/apollo/

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53