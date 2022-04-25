Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0622 - RIKV 22 0824

Series RIKV 22 0622RIKV 22 0824
Settlement Date 04/27/202204/27/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 15,6207,031
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.451/3.54998.689/4.019
Total Number of Bids Received 149
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 22,3208,031
Total Number of Successful Bids 117
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 117
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.451/3.54998.689/4.019
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.520/3.10198.857/3.498
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.451/3.54998.689/4.019
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.478/3.37398.725/3.907
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.520/3.10198.857/3.498
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.417/3.77098.663/4.100
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.462/3.47798.717/3.932
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.431.14