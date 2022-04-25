|Series
|RIKV 22 0622
|RIKV 22 0824
|Settlement Date
|04/27/2022
|04/27/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|15,620
|7,031
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.451
|/
|3.549
|98.689
|/
|4.019
|Total Number of Bids Received
|14
|9
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|22,320
|8,031
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|11
|7
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|11
|7
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.451
|/
|3.549
|98.689
|/
|4.019
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.520
|/
|3.101
|98.857
|/
|3.498
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.451
|/
|3.549
|98.689
|/
|4.019
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.478
|/
|3.373
|98.725
|/
|3.907
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.520
|/
|3.101
|98.857
|/
|3.498
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.417
|/
|3.770
|98.663
|/
|4.100
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.462
|/
|3.477
|98.717
|/
|3.932
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.43
|1.14
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0622 - RIKV 22 0824
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND