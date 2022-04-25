PolyPid Announces Presentation at the 13th European and Global CLINAM Summit for Nanomedicine

Presentation evaluates the effect of D-PLEX 100 in limiting occurrence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in colorectal surgery patients



PETACH TIKVA, Israel, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, announced today that the Company will present clinical data at the 13th European and Global CLINAM Summit for Nanomedicine, being held virtually on May 2–4, 2022. The focus of this year’s summit is From Hope to Product – The Brilliant Prospect in Nanomedicine and Related Fields.

Dr. Noam Emanuel, Chief Scientific Officer of PolyPid, will present the abstract, ‘From Bench to Bedside: D-PLEX 100 Limits AMR Occurrence in Randomized Double-Blind Phase 2 Trial in Colorectal Surgery Patients,’ demonstrating D-PLEX 100 as a safe and effective surgical site infection prevention agent without affecting the incidence of postoperative colonization by multi drug resistant organisms. Dr. Emanuel’s presentation will be available on https://www.polypid.com/ following the summit.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of soft tissue abdominal and sternal bone surgical site infections. In addition, the company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma. For additional company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

