PyroGenesis Confirms Successful Site Acceptance Testing of Three Drosrite™ Systems in Operation

MONTREAL, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which are geared to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), is pleased to confirm that, further to Drosrite International LLC’s press release earlier today, the Company’s DROSRITE™ dross recovery technology has been successfully commissioned at Ma’aden Aluminum (the “Smelter” or “End-User”), a joint venture with Alcoa, and one of the world’s largest primary aluminum producers with 2021 revenue in excess of US $7billion.



All DROSRITE™ systems supplied by Drosrite International are manufactured in the USA.

“Today's results are indeed, as stated by Drosrite International, a significant achievement as they validate the DROSRITE™ technology on a massive scale with a major primary aluminum producer,” said P. Peter Pascali, CEO and President of PyroGenesis.

The successful milestone announced today by Drosrite International involves an initial order for 7 DROSRITE systems, the first three of which have passed site acceptance testing and have been fully commissioned, with the remaining four already manufactured and awaiting final shipment at the End-User’s request.

The next major milestone is delivery of the next four systems to the same smelter.

“The fact that we have a salt-free dross recovery system in use for the first time at a primary aluminum producer further validates our DROSRITE™ technology, and opens the door for further expansion,” added Mr. Pascali. “In fact, we are gaining significant attention within the industry, and we are receiving additional inquiries from other primary aluminum producers in the Gulf region as a result of this achievement.”

“In this challenging time when macroeconomic, geopolitical, energy, and supply-chain factors have intensified the already tight market for aluminum, it has become even more important for primary aluminum producers to find technologies that can help maximize their production efficiencies,” continued Mr. Pascali. “With PyroGenesis’ DROSRITE™ metal recovery solutions, an in-stream, on-site benefit is achieved, and valuable aluminum is recovered and returned to the process directly at the source.”

In addition, as a result of the commissioning of these 3 systems, the Company reports that dross residues are now being generated, which as the Company previously identified in a press release dated September 27, 2021, have the potential to be processed and converted into high-margin chemical and metallurgical products in the future.

