The Global Peat Market is expected to grow by $ 140.3 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 2.55% during the forecast period

Our report on the peat market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in demand for electricity generation, high production of peat in Europe, and advantages of peat in horticulture.

The peat market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The peat market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Fuel and energy

• Agriculture and horticulture

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies peatland restoration as one of the prime reasons driving the peat market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in demand for peat in China and increase in demand for biofuels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Our report on peat market covers the following areas:

• Peat market sizing

• Peat market forecast

• Peat market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading peat market vendors that include AB Rekyva, Aswini Multiagro Industries Pvt Ltd., Berger, Bord na Mona, Coco Coir Global., Cocogreen Ltd., Compaqpeat, Glo­bal Pe­at Ltd., HQPower, Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH, Kumaran Fibres, Lambert Peat Moss, Mikskaar, Neova Oy, Oulun Energia Oy, Premier Tech Ltd, Sai Cocopeat Export PVT Ltd., Sri Jayanthi Coirs, Sun Gro Horticulture, and Ventspils SIA. Also, the peat market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

