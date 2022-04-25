The Global Electric Aircraft Market is expected to grow by $ 6.44 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Aircraft Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05486825/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the electric aircraft market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing requirement for clean and quiet aircraft, performance benefits over conventional power aircraft, and combined expertise expected to generate rapid results.

The electric aircraft market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The electric aircraft market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Hybrid

• All electric



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of advanced techniques for aircraft construction as one of the prime reasons driving the electric aircraft market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of electric vertical takeoff and landing and monitoring battery health will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electric aircraft market covers the following areas:

• Electric aircraft market sizing

• Electric aircraft market forecast

• Electric aircraft market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric aircraft market vendors that include Airbus SE, Bye Aerospace Inc., DBT Aero Inc., Delorean Aerospace LLC, DIGISKY srl, E-PROPS, Equator Aircraft AS, Evektor spol. sro, Eviation Aircraft, Gust Inc., Joby Aviation Inc., Lilium GmbH, PIPISTREL doo, Schempp-Hirth Flugzeug-Vertriebs GmbH, Siemens AG, The Boeing Co., Volta Volare, Watt Flight, Wright Electric, and Zunum Aero. Also, the electric aircraft market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

