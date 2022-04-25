The Global Medical Footwear Market is expected to grow by $ 2.41 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Footwear Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483778/?utm_source=GNW

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical footwear market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing awareness of health and foot-related concerns, a rise in the elderly population base, and a change in lifestyle.

The medical footwear market analysis includes end-user, distribution channel segments, and geographic landscape.



The medical footwear market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Men

• Women



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the surge in innovative product designs as one of the prime reasons driving the medical footwear market growth during the next few years. Also, eco-friendly medical footwear and a rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medical footwear market covers the following areas:

• Medical footwear market sizing

• Medical footwear market forecast

• Medical footwear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical footwear market vendors that include Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Colfax Corp., Crocs Inc., Drewshoe Inc., Duna Srl, Gravity Defyer Corp., New Balance Athletics Inc., OrthoFeet Inc., Podartis Srl, Propet USA Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Stradwin Pty Ltd., and Stryker Corp. Also, the medical footwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

