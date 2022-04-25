Strategic Analysis of Amazon's Growing Footprint in Mobility, 2022 Analysis Report - Amazon's EV Push Creates Opportunities for OEMs and Suppliers

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of Amazon's Growing Footprint in Mobility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amazon, the eCommerce behemoth, has been making steady strides in the automotive industry and larger mobility landscape over the past decade. The company is slowly building relevant capabilities using a focused approach, giving it a foothold across automotive CASE and retail avenues.



When it comes to connected vehicles, Amazon's primary offering is Amazon Web Services, which offers a whole host of services for automotive companies across three key cloud computing models, namely, Platform as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, and Software as a Service. This offers automotive companies various services, including data storage, data computing, data analytics, networking, enterprise solutions, data security, and developer tools.

The services are offered in a pay-as-you-go pricing model, offering customers the flexibility to choose their most required services. Another offering in the connected vehicles space is the Alexa voice assistant from Amazon. As of 2020, there are about 100,000 Alexa skills, of which 161 relate to connected cars. It plans to develop and launch skills for various in-vehicle HMI features such as center stack, instrument cluster, HUD, and RSE system in the future.



In the autonomous realm, Amazon focuses on investments and acquisitions aimed primarily at automating every stage of its fulfillment in the future. Analysis of the company's investments and acquisitions indicate that they would like to automate last mile, middle mile, and warehouse operations across the globe.

In terms of autonomous passenger transportation, the only significant move the company has made is the acquisition of Zoox, a US-based company that is building a robotaxi. This vehicle can be used for enabling autonomous ridesharing services of the future. Amazon is also making significant forays in the last-mile food delivery space. The company invested in Deliveroo in the United Kingdom, and in 2020, it launched the Amazon Food delivery service in India.



Amazon has set a goal to achieve 100% carbon neutrality in its operations by 2040 and has commenced working toward that goal. The company is making investments and engaging in partnerships that will help electrify its logistics fleets across the middle mile and last mile. Amazon has made a significant investment in Rivian, holding a 20% stake in the electric van maker.

Through partnerships with local charging station providers, it has begun setting up charging stations within its fulfillment centers in the United States and Europe to support its EV fleets. Amazon has also invested in companies with capabilities in areas such as battery management systems and battery recycling.



For automotive retailing, Amazon offers Garage that helps users register their vehicles and find the most suitable spare parts they require. Amazon Vehicles is a database of vehicles that helps customers in vehicle purchase research with rich information about vehicle specifications, reviews, photos, and videos.

Amazon Home Services allows users to find technicians and schedule repair and installations from the comfort of their homes. The company is also selling major automotive components and accessories through private labeling. In addition, Amazon has launched a car leasing service in Spain and a car rental service in the United Arab Emirates.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Amazon's Growing Footprint in Mobility

Growth Drivers for Amazon in Mobility

Growth Restraints for Amazon in Mobility

3. Overview of Amazon

Key Stats

Financial Snapshot

Amazon's Global Marketplaces

Core Capabilities and Revenue Mix

Selected Mobility Investments and Acquisitions

Mobility Patent Race Among Big Tech

Amazon's Automotive Playbook

4. Overview of Amazon Web Services

Key Stats

Financial Snapshot

AWS Benefits for Automotive Companies

AWS Shared Mobility Use Cases

AWS Autonomous Driving Use Cases

AWS Electric Vehicle Use Cases

AWS Automotive Retail Use Cases

TIER Mobility - Analysis of AWS Usage

Lyft - Analysis of AWS Usage

AWS-VW Industrial Cloud

AWS-ZeroLight

AWS-ZeroLight Collaborations

Key Takeaways

5. Connected Car Initiatives

Amazon's Connected Car Solutions

Case Study - Amazon's Connected Vehicle Ecosystem

Connected Car Playground for Tech Giants

Connected Car - Comparative Strategic Analysis

Digital Assistants - Top Digital Assistants in Vehicles

Amazon Alexa Overview

Amazon Alexa - Voice as a Service

Digital Assistants - Partnerships

Snapshot of Selected Amazon Alexa Integration in Vehicles

AWS

OEM AWS Integration Use Case - Ford

Cloud Technology Partners - Key Highlights

Connected Car Cloud Partnerships and Benefits for Automakers

Snapshot of Selected Amazon Alexa Integration in Vehicles

Key Takeaways

6. Autonomous Driving and New Mobility Initiatives

Amazon's Autonomous Initiatives - Logistics

Amazon Targets Automating Every Stage of Fulfillment

Amazon Robotics (KIVA) - Warehouse Robots

Canvas Technologies - Enabling a Safe Co-working Space for Humans and Robots

Autonomous Trucks - Middle-mile Delivery

Amazon Scout - Last-mile Delivery

Autonomous Delivery Bots - Snapshot of Selected Competitors for Scout

Autonomous Aerial Last-mile Delivery - Prime Air

Crowdsourcing Autonomous Driving Innovation - AWS DeepRacer

Leveraging Blue Origin Capabilities

Zoox Robotaxi - Autonomous Ride Hailing Vehicle

Autonomous Shuttles - Snapshot of Selected Competitors for Zoox

Amazon Pay - Payment Partnership with Uber in India

Amazon Partnership with Lyft for Package and Grocery Delivery

Notable New Mobility Investments

Amazon in Food Delivery

Key Takeaways

Amazon Key - In-Garage Delivery

In-house Capability Analysis

Opportunities for Market Participants

7. Electric Vehicles Initiatives

Amazon's EV Initiatives - Achieve Zero Emissions in Global Operations by 2040

EV Last Mile - Rivian

EV Last Mile - Mercedes Benz Vans (Europe)

EV Last Mile - Mahindra & Mahindra (India)

EV Middle Mile - Lion Trucks (North America)

Charging Station Initiatives

EV Battery Initiatives - ION Energy and Redwood Materials

EV Fleet Management Platform - AWS And ABB

Spain Deployment - Focus on Clean Energy for All Facets of Operations

Electric Vehicles In-house Capability Analysis

Electric Vehicles - Opportunities for Market Participants

Key Takeaways

8. Automotive Retail Initiatives

Amazon's Automotive Retail Solutions

Selected Test Drive Collaborations with Automotive OEMS

Selected Collaborations for Online Car Bookings

Amazon Vehicles

Car Rental Venture and Collaborations

Car Leasing Venture - Spain

Automotive Parts Installation - Tire Use Case

Amazon Garage

Private Label

Quest to Sell New Cars Online

Role of Alexa in Automotive Retail

Enhanced Aftermarket Opportunities Easing Customer Journey

Amazon in Retail - Opportunities for Market Participants

Key Takeaways

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Amazon's EV Push Creates Opportunities for OEMs and Suppliers

Growth Opportunity 2 - Amazon's Autonomous Initiative will Give Rise to Opportunities for Technology Providers, Suppliers, and OEMs

Growth Opportunity 3 - Amazon Retail Creates New Opportunities for Parts Manufacturers, OEMs, and Local Garages

11. Next Steps

