Global Digital Health Market Outlook 2022: Innovative Business Models of Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions Go beyond Chronic Care Management and Across the Care Continuum

Digital health offered extensive support and grew stronger as the pandemic continued with several variants across the globe. Telehealth and other enterprise IT solutions continued to be the backbone for healthcare systems, and access to health in the hands of the patients empowered consumers to manage their health with the best of tools.

As the demand for digital health soars globally combined with healthcare consumerism, stakeholders and consumers started demanding end-to-end solutions delivered via platforms. Innovation, usage of advanced analytics and AI, and most importantly, interoperability will be key in 2022 and beyond.



AI will find clear and strong applications in healthcare for designing digital front door strategies, workflow orchestration, virtual care, clinical pathway designing, and eventually achieving better healthcare outcomes at lower costs.

In addition, it will help ensure patient engagement and avoid staff burnout. This outlook, as every year, lays out strong trends that will share the digital health market landscape and gives predictions while highlighting growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Digital Health

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Analysis Highlights

Analysis Highlights

Digital Health Across Regions

Top Predictions for 2022

3. Growth Environment

Market Segmentation

Segment Definitions

Growth Environment

4. Macroeconomic Factors

Global GDP Growth

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Supply Chain Disruptions - Impact Analysis

Sustainability Initiatives - Impact Analysis

5. Revenue Trends 2021

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment, Digital Health

6. Top 5 Predictions, 2022

Prediction 1 - Chatbots Become the First Point of Contact for a Majority of Primary Care Interactions; Conversational AI Finds Stronger Use Cases

Prediction 2 - 2022 will See Strong Developments in the US Interoperability Space Driving the Need for Enriched Data Information Systems

Prediction 3 - Platforms Targeted at Virtual Care Management Gain Wider Acceptance among Providers Globally to Support Patients Throughout the Care Continuum

Prediction 4 - Behavioral Health Solutions will Focus on Quality Outcomes as They Progress toward Value-based Healthcare in Depression

Prediction 5 - Shifts in US Care Delivery Models will Prevail with the Aim of Healthcare Equity

7. Segment Outlook, Healthcare IT

Healthcare IT - 2022 Market Snapshot

Healthcare IT - Companies to Watch

8. Segment Outlook, Telehealth

Telehealth - 2022 Market Snapshot

Telehealth - Companies to Watch

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1- Remote Patient Monitoring beyond Chronic Condition Management

Growth Opportunity 2 - Big Tech Using On-demand Services in Primary Care to Strengthen its Hold in Healthcare

Growth Opportunity 3 - PHM Analytics must be Prioritized to Propel the Growth of ROI from VBC Contracts

10. Conclusions

Conclusions and Future Outlook

