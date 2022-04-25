The Global Bus Infotainment System Market is expected to grow by $ 232.14 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 9.59% during the forecast period

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bus Infotainment System Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483752/?utm_source=GNW

59% during the forecast period. Our report on the bus infotainment system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the provision of smartphone support features with in-vehicle infotainment systems, integration of infotainment with other systems, and the growing demand for rear-seat infotainment systems.

The bus infotainment system market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The bus infotainment system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Transit buses

• Coaches

• Transfer buses



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

• North America



This study identifies the advertisement as new revenue source for many OEMs through in-vehicle infotainment as one of the prime reasons driving the bus infotainment system market growth during the next few years. Also, transformation from 12v to 48v supply and automotive OEMs to push embedded in-vehicle infotainment in the high-growth BRIC nations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bus infotainment system market covers the following areas:

• Bus infotainment system market sizing

• Bus infotainment system market forecast

• Bus infotainment system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bus infotainment system market vendors that include ACTIA Group, Axinom GmbH, Azimut Emotion Bus Solutions., Continental AG, Integrabus, LUMINATOR, Micro Star Intl Co Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the bus infotainment system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

