New fixed-rate bonds - Nykredit Realkre

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

New fixed-rate bonds

Nykredit opens the following new fixed-rate bonds.

3.5% 30-years annuity SDO with interest-only option up to 10 years

3% 20-years annuity SDO

2% 10-years annuity SDO





The new bonds will be used to fund lending in Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.

The Final Bond Terms will be published in separate stock exchange announcement.

Questions may be addressed to Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14, or Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66.

Attachment