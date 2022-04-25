With 3.6% CAGR, Cosmetic Surgery Market Size worth USD 58.78 Billion in 2028

Pune, India, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic surgery market size was USD 44.55 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 46.02 billion in 2021 to USD 58.78 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Availability of technologically advanced services and products and the rising popularity of new cosmetic procedures may fuel industry growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Cosmetic Surgery Market, 2021-2028”.

Notable Industry Development

June 2020: Venus Concept Inc. received an FDA clearance for its Venus Epileve laser hair reduction product. This development may boost the demand for the technology.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cosmetic-surgery-market-102628





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 3.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 58.78 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 44.55 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 125 Segments covered Procedure, Gender, Provider and Geography Growth Drivers Growing Awareness among General Population Towards New Cosmetic Procedure Surgical procedures is expected to be the leading segment in this market Presence of an Unregulated Market to Hamper Growth





Entry of Various Licensed Medical Spa Companies to Fuel Market Growth

The emergence of several licensed key players offering advanced cosmetic surgical products is may enhance the product demand. Robust demand for products with minimal effects may nurture product sales. Furthermore, strong demand for surgical procedures and innovative products from consumers may enhance the industry growth. Moreover, a rising focus on aesthetics and exponential healthcare spending are likely to boost the demand for advanced cosmetic surgeries globally. These factors may drive the cosmetic surgery market growth.

However, the presence of an unregulated market and the spike in the number of illegal vendors may impede market progress.





For more information in the analysis of this report, visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cosmetic-surgery-market-102628





Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.













Regional Insights

High Per-capita Income and Per Surgery Costs to Bolster Industry Growth in North America

North America is projected to dominate the cosmetic surgery market share because of its high per-capita income and per surgery costs. The market in North America stood at USD 13.45 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Furthermore, evolving consumer preferences and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle are expected to boost the adoption of the product. These factors may propel market development.

In Asia Pacific, growing medical tourism activities in India may foster the adoption of cosmetic surgery among the population. These factors may influence the market growth during the pandemic.





Quick Buy - Cosmetic Surgery Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/cosmetic-surgery-market-102628





Competitive Landscape

Adoption of Acquisition Strategies by Companies to Boost Market Position

The prominent companies operating in the market adopt acquisition strategies to strengthen their market stance. For example, AbbVie Inc. completed the acquisition of Allergan to reinforce its stance globally. Further, companies invest in research and development to offer best-in-class product offerings and enhance annual revenues. Moreover, the adoption of expansions may allow companies to reach a larger audience and boost sales performance. Additionally, players incorporate advanced production machinery for the reduction of resources, product quality enhancement, fulfillment of organizational aims.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Cosmetic Surgery Market:

S.TETIK

Westlake Dermatology

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, P.C.

ALLERGAN

Merz Pharma

Galderma Laboratories

Cleveland Clinic

Other key market players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cosmetic-surgery-market-102628





Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Cosmetic Surgery Market Drivers Market Restraints Cosmetic Surgery Market Opportunities

Key Insights Total Number of Procedures, Key Countries Top 10 Countries, By Surgical & Non-Surgical Procedures Distribution of Cosmetic Procedures, By Type Distribution of Cosmetic Procedures, By Gender (Surgical & Non-Surgical) Key Procedures, By Indication (Surgical & Non-Surgical) Medical Tourism for Cosmetic Procedures, Key Countries Number of Cosmetic / Plastic Surgeons, By Key Countries Pricing of Key Procedures, Key Countries Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Market Analysis, Cosmetic Surgery Market Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedures Surgical Procedures Breast Augmentation Liposuction Eyelid Surgery Abdominoplasty Rhinoplasty Others Non-surgical Procedures Botulinum Toxin Hyaluronic Acid Hair Removal Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Photo Rejuvenation Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender Females Males Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Spas & Cosmetic Surgery Centres Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cosmetic-surgery-market-102628





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



