SteelPhalt, a Harsco Environmental Company, Launched Carbon-Negative Asphalt Product

CAMP HILL, Pa., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leader providing environmental solutions, announced SteelPhalt, a part of its Harsco Environmental division has launched a carbon-negative asphalt product.



SteelPhalt’s asphalt products use 95% recycled steel slag. Prior SteelPhalt asphalt products use bitumen to bind the asphalt. Bitumen is an oil-based binder product with a significant carbon footprint.

SteelPhalt’s new asphalt product, called SteelSurf ECO+, uses kraft lignin-based Lineo®, a renewable bio-based substance, supplied by GautamZenUK in collaboration with Stora Enso, as an alternative to bitumen dramatically reducing the product’s carbon footprint.

“In our journey to become the world's most sustainable asphalt supplier, this is a huge step forward,” said Julian Smith, SteelPhalt Strategic Growth Director. “This product is an example of what our team’s collective passion for innovation and sustainability can deliver, while making the world a greener place.”

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production by-products. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

About SteelPhalt

SteelPhalt, a Harsco Environmental company, has been making roads safer by developing and manufacturing high performance asphalt products for roadmaking in the U.K. industry since the 1960's. Based in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, SteelPhalt is ideally located to source slag cost-effectively from the surrounding steel industry to sustainably create asphalt. With a reputation for first class products matched by a commitment to innovation and sustainability, SteelPhalt works in partnership with councils, local authorities and contractors nationwide to deliver durable roads for a sustainable world. Visit www.steelphalt.com to learn more.