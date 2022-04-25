Sickle Cell Consortium Hosts 6th Annual Leadership Summit - Advocacy & Capacity-Building in the Digital Age

ATLANTA, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sickle Cell Consortium hosts the 6th Annual Leadership Summit and General Assembly of Patients, Caregivers, and Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) from April 28 - to May 1, 2022. Traditionally, held in Atlanta, Georgia, the 2022 Summit will again be presented via the Whova virtual platform.

Sickle cell is a genetic blood disorder that causes red blood cells to be shaped abnormally, causing improper blood flow and a lack of oxygen, resulting in intense episodic pain, tissue damage, and death. Sickle cell is an underserved disease affecting approximately 100,000 Americans and millions worldwide.

Annually, sickle cell leaders throughout the country gather to identify and develop national community priorities; host expert advocacy and capacity-building training workshops, and provide medical, research, and legislative updates to leaders in the sickle cell space.

This year's Summit will provide training focused on capacity-building in the digital age, and will provide a series of updates themed to provide a 'Focus on Health", "Focus on Research", and a "Focus on Legislation & Policy", and will include evening "Creative Content" workshops on effective marketing, branding, and digital design.

The General Assembly Docket will open, allowing patients and caregivers to engage in the process of identifying problems, needs, and gaps in the sickle cell space to be collectively addressed by partners of the Sickle Cell Consortium.

The Summit is open to the general public and made possible with the generous support of Title Sponsor, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and additional support from Global Blood Therapeutics, and many others.

To register, please visit www.sicklecellevents.org. Sickle cell stakeholders are invited to join this network of active leaders and advocates by visiting https://tinyurl.com/sc3partner.

About the Sickle Cell Community Consortium: The Sickle Cell Community Consortium is a US-based non-profit formed in 2014 to "harness and amplify the power of the patient voice". The Consortium is composed of sickle cell community-based organizations, community partners and medical/research advisers. For more information about the Consortium visit https://www.sicklecellconsortium.org.

Press Contact: Sharonda Sikes, Director of Operations, ssikes@sicklecellconsortium.org.

