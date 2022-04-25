HERE Technologies releases annual corporate sustainability report

Company completes multi-year greenhouse gas audit for net zero benchmarking.

Sustainability Advisory Committee and Sustainable Accounting Standards implemented to measure carbon reduction approach and transparency.

HERE increases solutions for governments and industries to reduce air pollution, traffic congestion and commercial fleet emissions.



Amsterdam, The Netherlands – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today published its annual Sustainability Report, detailing the company’s ambition, activities and progress toward its Environment, Social and Governance approach.

The second annual report focuses on the company’s sustainable business operations and its work with partners globally to help move people, goods, and services more efficiently.

HERE has now completed a comprehensive greenhouse gas inventory from 2019-2021. This is a significant step toward fostering further sustainable practices across the company and determining science-based emissions reductions targets. HERE has also established an internal Sustainability Advisory Committee to drive greater accountability and transparency. In addition, HERE is publishing a wider account of activities under the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board reporting process. This is an industry-based set of reporting standards designed for investors and analysts to get a deeper view of our sustainable business activities.

“HERE has taken a series of important actions to more deeply embed sustainability into our company’s infrastructure, operating environment and corporate values,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies, “In our work with partners across the private and public sectors, we’re seeing remarkable innovation and growing capacity to reduce emissions through more intelligent and efficient supply chains, transportation networks and the electrification of vehicles. HERE is committed to advancing sustainability both inside our business and through collaborations with others to minimize environmental footprints in the mobility of people and goods.”

Environment

Improving air quality and traffic congestion

In 2021, Transport for London (TfL), Bosch and HERE came together to measure air quality and target local traffic congestion in Brixton, south London.

HERE installed air quality sensors across Brixton to detect a range of pollutants. Information on road traffic volumes from TfL were combined with traffic speed data from HERE to generate a model of real-time driving behavior and traffic dynamics. A dispersion calculation considered the impact of road network topology and weather on air quality, which HERE used to produce a highly accurate emissions heatmap of Brixton’s town center.

TfL reported that efforts resulted in a marked improvement in localized air quality, smoother traffic flow, reduced traffic congestion and a greater understanding of traffic management and how the wind and weather affects the dispersion of pollutants.

Reducing CO2 emissions in commercial vehicle fleets

HERE is collaborating with leading Swiss retailer Migros on a commercial fleet analytics tool, CO₂ Insights, which predicts the amount of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emitted per vehicle route. Measuring and reducing fleet operators’ emissions is critical to achieving global climate policy commitments and Net Zero targets.

Built on the HERE Routing API, the tool factors in vehicle and fuel type, traffic conditions, and the road networks’ physical attributes, such as curvature, slope and elevation. It recommends the most appropriate commercial vehicle and engine type to produce the least amount of CO₂ for the given route.

CO₂ Insights was developed by Migros and its strategic partner, Empa. Migros has used the tool to investigate the environmental impact of its own fleet and drive the transition from diesel vehicles to alternate fuel options.

Social

Connecting and Creating Community

HERE is proud to have more than 7,000 employees around the world. Approximately 46% of HERE employees are located across Europe and the Americas, with 54% of HERE employees living in the Asia Pacific region. The diversity of people fosters new learnings and innovation at HERE, and despite the global pandemic, HERE Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) continue to enable (virtual and in-person) communities and their allies to connect, be inspired and grow.

The HERE Women’s Initiative Network promotes gender equality and support the career development of our female and non-binary employee.

Unity & Power is committed to the representation and advancement of Black and African culture, communities, and talent.

Vamos aims to foster an inclusive culture of belonging by committing to the representation and advancement of Latinx/Hispanic heritage, and communities.

HERE Pride is focused on allyship, inclusion and uplifting the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning, Pansexual, Non-binary, Intersex and Asexual community, both inside and outside the company.

Governance

Privacy at HERE

Data privacy is fundamental to HERE and its business. The HERE platform was built for users to always be in control of their data. The HERE Information Security and Privacy Information Management System has achieved and remains in strict compliance with various ISO Certifications.

HERE practices data minimization and pseudonymity for data subjects. The company strives to go beyond regulatory compliance and make privacy an integral part of our corporate culture.

The full 2021 HERE Sustainability Report can be found at https://www.here.com/company/sustainability.

