Alkame Selected to Produce Blind Tiger’s Award-Winning Prohibition Style Spirit Free Cocktails & Mixers

Made for the modern drinker, Blind Tiger Spirit-Free Cocktails are mixologist-crafted, Prohibition-inspired non-alcoholic cocktails made with all natural and organic ingredients. Created as a sophisticated alternative for the non-drinker and drinker alike, Blind Tiger also seeks to remove the anxiety non-drinkers face while attending social events or drinking establishments by creating a beverage that is similar in taste and smell as the actual cocktail and is a great solution to those who want to feel part of the occasion. Currently there are four shelf-stable varieties – Bees Knee’s, Sidecar, Southside, and Ward 8.

​Blind Tiger was developed in response to the challenges of the pandemic. When founder Rebecca Styn’s speakeasy, Room 33 (www.room33.bar), was mandated to takeout only in March 2020, her establishment was not legally allowed to sell alcohol to go. At the time, 90% of their sales were bar sales and as such, the team had to adapt or close their doors. One of the solutions was to create non-alcoholic options of their classic cocktails and the response was overwhelming. Through research, they found a large niche in the market, and as such the company was born. In keeping with the prohibition theme, Blind Tiger is what speakeasies were called during the Prohibition-era. The custom of illegal drinking establishments was to display stuffed tigers to alert potential patrons to the availability of illicit alcohol after hours. The “tigers” were “blind” because the authorities, at least officially, did not know they existed.

Currently, Blind Tiger is available in 16 oz and 32 oz Boston round glass bottles. These spirit free drinks also serve as an easy mixer, and are currently available in four distinct flavors (with a story behind each name):

1) Ward 8 - A smoky citrus drink with notes of apple, orange, and cherry.

2) The Bee’s Knees - Featuring a bright lemon flavor, slightly sweet with honey and hints of juniper.

3) The Sidecar - A balance of sweet and sour, with notes of organic cane sugar, orange, brandy, lemon, and bitters.

4) Southside - A refreshing mint and lime blend with hints of juniper.

Recently Blind Tiger received several awards, including two double golds, from the one of the world’s most prestigious spirits competition (mixer category), the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. To learn more about these products visit: https://www.blindtigerspiritfree.com/

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty food & beverage manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame’s other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a diversified publicly traded holding company. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products that utilize an enhanced water proprietary technology when applicable to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer food and beverages products, hemp products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms. For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

