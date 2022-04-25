Xalud Therapeutics Adds Amy Chappell, M.D., as a Strategic Advisor

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xalud Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing DNA-delivered therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Amy Chappell, M.D., as an independent strategic advisor. Dr. Chappell will work with Xalud senior management and other advisors to provide strategic input and direction for Xalud’s R&D programs, including XT-150, a nonviral DNA-based delivery platform with potential for a broad number of indications.



“Amy’s experience as a physician-scientist, especially with respect to her expertise in pain, will be invaluable to Xalud as we continue to develop XT-150 and advance our novel therapeutic platform for the treatment of chronic inflammatory disorders, which are often accompanied by pain,” said Diem Nguyen, Ph.D., MBA, chief executive officer of Xalud.

Dr. Chappell has more than 30 years of experience planning, designing and implementing all stages of clinical trials in neurosciences with expertise in pain, migraine and epilepsy. Dr. Chappell serves on the scientific advisory board of Pinteon Therapeutics, is an adjunct clinical associate professor at the Indiana University School of Medicine and is a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology (FAAN). She spent over 25 years at Eli Lilly and Company, where she started as an associated clinical research physician and took on roles of increasing responsibility until her retirement in 2014 as a senior medical fellow. Dr. Chappell earned her B.S. in biology from Antioch College and her M.D. from Indiana University School of Medicine.

“I believe that Xalud’s DNA-delivered therapeutic approach holds significant promise for treating a range of inflammatory disorders,” Dr. Chappell noted. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to influence the clinical development of the company’s innovative therapies.”

About Xalud Therapeutics

Xalud Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a DNA-delivered therapy platform to treat pathologic inflammation through immune modulation. The company is harnessing the power of interleukin-10 (IL-10), a potent cytokine that acts as a master regulator for multiple inflammatory pathways, to address the root cause of inflammation and subsequently restore homeostasis in the immune system. Xalud’s lead product candidate, XT-150, is a locally injectable plasmid DNA gene therapy expressing IL-10v, a proprietary modified variant of IL-10, that addresses pathologic inflammation and pain.

Media Contact

Kara Stephens-Weaver

LifeSci Communications

Kstephens-weaver@lifescicomms.com

407-765-1185