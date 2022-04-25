CB Therapeutics rapidly expands cellular agriculture capabilities at new facility

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Therapeutics (the “Company”), a biosynthesis company focused on creating ethically-produced, environmentally-friendly products for human health, is celebrating a move to an expanded laboratory, which will serve to increase its research compound production footprint.



The announcement of the new laboratory comes at a time when CB Therapeutics is broadening its services to support partnerships in psychedelics, cannabis and food tech research. Now, they are inviting media members to visit and tour the state-of-the-art facility.

CB Therapeutics’ new space is dedicated to the following services:



Advanced protein engineering and production.

Proprietary cellular agriculture platform.

State-of-the-art bioreactor suites for precision fermentation.

Next-gen automated robotics for streamlining process development.

Analytical equipment, including a growing suite of UHPLCs, GCs, and MS.

Downstream processing and purification equipment for bench-to-pilot scale projects.

The new laboratory site design includes:

16,000 sq. ft. of space.

Strain engineering, fermentation, downstream, and analytical activities.

Expanded space for GMP manufacturing of molecules.

Tissue culture and drug discovery capabilities.

"As the industries we serve grow, supply of clinical-grade materials and access to qualified research facilities and talent are increasingly becoming bottlenecks. CB Therapeutics addresses this need by offering services and partnership opportunities that leverage our federal licence, expertise and state-of-the-art facility," said co-founder and CEO Sher Ali Butt.

Since its inception, CB Therapeutics has developed standardized biotechnology processes for producing natural molecules and their analogs for clinical research in psychedelic medicine, cannabinoid-based therapies, and food technologies. As a drug discovery platform with the ability to create a clean and secure supply of products, the Company's partnership allows it to develop custom production process technologies to support and scale drug product manufacturing to meet clinical patient supply demands. In turn, this enables partners to move more swiftly through clinical development.

"It’s more important than ever to leverage the sustainable and scalable processes that synthetic biology enables to tackle society’s greatest challenges. We are very proud of CB Therapeutics’ brilliant team, its advisors, and investors for working hard to accelerate our innovations through great science and sustainable products,” said co-founder and CSO Dr. Jacob Vogan. “With this great increase in space and capabilities, we’re continuing to bring in more collaborators, partners, and customers to innovate the therapeutic molecule supply chain, discover new drug candidates, produce ethical food-alternatives, and much more.”

"With our established lab expertise and expanding service offering, we are addressing the needs of our partners while increasing our revenue streams to drive further growth. We will continue to invest in key infrastructure like this lab as we advance our integrated model thoughtfully and sustainably," said Sher Ali Butt.

Starting today, CB Therapeutics is inviting interested journalists from cannabis, psychedelics, food technology and biotechnology to contact its representation at Alan Aldous Inc. to book an on-site visit to the new facility in sunny Carlsbad, California.

About CB Therapeutics

CB Therapeutics produces high-value molecules, compounds, and rare ingredients from simple sugars utilizing yeast and the process of fermentation. CB Therapeutics' expertise in synthetic genomics and bio-engineering has significantly advanced its proprietary production platform of microorganisms, enzymes, and production processes. After more than four years of research and development, the CB Therapeutics team can produce a broad range of phytochemicals faster, utilizing fewer resources, at greater yields, and with more purity, consistency, and efficiency than competing platforms. Its 16,000 sq. ft. fully-licensed commercial batch facility in southern California includes research labs, advanced bioreactor systems production facility with off-gas analysis, and coupling to analytical equipment (HPLC, LC-MS) for streamlined process development and cost-effective fermentations. In addition to this, the new facility also includes an extensive suite of micro-scale, bench-top, and large-scale bioreactor systems to optimize the production of a broad range of fermentation-based production applications.

