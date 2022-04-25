State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry, 2022 Report - As Industries Emerge from the impact of COVID-19, 2022 will be a Year of Readjustments and Transition

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this "State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry 2022" report, the analyst examines the business environment and trends that are going to shape the biopharmaceutical industry in 2022. The report highlights the most impactful emerging technologies, industry, regulatory, and microeconomic factors that are going to impact and dominate the industry throughout 2022.

As industries emerge from the impact of COVID-19, 2022 will be a year of readjustments and transition for many businesses worldwide. While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to restrain economic recovery, pharmaceutical companies will continue to leverage innovative technology to enable and accelerate business growth, enhance resilience, and remain competitive in this heavily disrupted business landscape.



Scope

The research source in this report is based on the opinions and expectations of 177 global healthcare industry professionals surveyed from November 17, 2021, to December 17, 2021, to gauge the 2022 outlook of the pharmaceutical industry. Respondents rated the anticipated impact of emerging industry, regulatory, macroeconomic and technology trends on the pharmaceutical industry during upcoming 12 months.

Components of the report include:

Emerging Industry Trends - a snapshot of current attitudes of business leaders towards the emerging industry trends and how they are shaping the future of healthcare industry

Emerging Regulatory and Macroeconomic Trends - overview of the hindrances and drivers that will affect the state of biopharmaceutical industry

Emerging technologies - highlights emerging technologies that are expected to have the greatest impact on biopharmaceutical industry in the next 12 months

Industry's Growth Prospects - industry growth outlook: provides executives' opinions on the growth prospects of biopharmaceutical industry over the next 12 months

Watch Outs - key industry shake-ups and trends to watch that represent both challenge and opportunity to the industry

Key Topics Covered:



1 Study Design

1.1 Respondent Mix

1.2 Objectives and Design

1.3 Respondent Profiles



2 Key Findings

2.1 Key Findings



3 Emerging Industry Trends

3.1 Emerging Industry Trends - Overview of Survey Results

3.2 Spotlight on Genomics

3.3 Spotlight on Personalized/Precision Medicine

3.4 Spotlight on Remote Patient Monitoring

3.5 Spotlight on Immuno-Oncology

3.6 Spotlight on Decentralized/Virtual Clinical Trials

3.7 Spotlight on Real World Evidence

3.8 Spotlight on Biosimilar Uptake

3.9 Spotlight on Patient Empowerment

3.10 Spotlight on Digital Therapeutics

3.11 Spotlight on Regenerative Medicine

3.12 Spotlight on Microbiome Drug Development

3.13 Spotlight on Electronic Health Records



4 Emerging Regulatory and Macroeconomic Trends

4.1 The Positives Outweigh the Negatives

4.2 A Closer Look at Drug Pricing and Reimbursement Constraints

4.3 A Closer Look at Patent expiry of Biologics and Vertical Integration

4.4 A Closer Look at Clinical Outsourcing

4.5 A Closer Look at Manufacturing Outsourcing

4.6 Top Positive Emerging Regulatory and Macroeconomic Trends

4.7 Top Negative Emerging Regulatory and Macroeconomic Trends



5 Emerging Technologies

5.1 Overview of Emerging Technology Trends

5.2 Emerging Technology Trends - Previous Survey Results

5.3 A Closer Look at AI and Big Data

5.4 COVID-19 Impact on Investment in Emerging Technologies

5.5 AI Partnerships in Drug Discovery

5.6 Hinderances for Digital Transformation



6 Industry Growth Prospects

6.1 Industry's Growth During the Next 12 Months

6.2 COVID-19 and the Pharmaceutical Value Chain



7 Watch Outs

7.1 COVID-19 Outbreak - A Slow Return to Normal Despite Infection Rates Continuing to Increase

7.2 Smart Pharma

7.3 Downsizing of Big Pharma

7.4 Future of Work

7.5 Brexit

7.6 ESG Goals in the Pharmaceutical Sector and COVID-19 Impact

7.7 Improving Diversity in Clinical Trials

7.8 Reshoring of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

7.9 Planned Trials - 2022

7.10 Projected Trial Completions - 2022

7.11 Top 10 Selling Drugs - 2021 Versus 2022

7.12 Top 10 Therapy Areas - 2021 Versus 2022

7.13 Drug Launches - 2022



8 Summary of Key Findings

8.1 Summary of Key Findings



9 Appendix



