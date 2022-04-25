The Worldwide Laboratory Equipment Services Industry is Expected to Reach $26.8 Billion by 2026

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market (2021-2026) by Equipment Type, Type, Service Provider, Contract Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market is estimated to be USD 13.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 26.8 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%.



Market Dynamics

Key factors such as improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rising number of chronic diseases, and an increasing number of asset management companies are boosting the market growth. Advancements in laboratory equipment and rising investments provide growth opportunities to the market.



However, factors such as the high cost of services and shift of focus towards home-based/POC testing from lab-based diagnosis are likely to restrain the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation, Danaher, PerkinElmer, Pace Analytical Services, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Research and Development in Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.2 Rising Number of Chronic Diseases and Need of Diagnosis

4.1.3 Increasing Number of Asset Management Companies

4.2 Restraint

4.2.1 High Cost of Service

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Advancement in the Laboratory Equipment

4.3.2 Rising Investments

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Increasing Shift Towards Home Based Testing



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market, By Equipment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Analytical Equipment

6.3 General Equipment

6.4 Specialty Equipment

6.5 Support Equipment



7 Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Repair and Maintenance Services

7.3 Calibration Services

7.4 Validation Services

7.5 Others



8 Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market, By Service Provider

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers

8.3 Third-Party Service Providers



9 Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market, By Contract Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Standard Service Contracts

9.3 Customized Service Contracts



10 Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

10.3 Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories

10.4 Academic & Research Institutions



11 Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 America

11.2.1 Argentina

11.2.2 Brazil

11.2.3 Canada

11.2.4 Chile

11.2.5 Colombia

11.2.6 Mexico

11.2.7 Peru

11.2.8 United States

11.2.9 Rest of Americas

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Austria

11.3.2 Belgium

11.3.3 Denmark

11.3.4 Finland

11.3.5 France

11.3.6 Germany

11.3.7 Italy

11.3.8 Netherlands

11.3.9 Norway

11.3.10 Poland

11.3.11 Russia

11.3.12 Spain

11.3.13 Sweden

11.3.14 Switzerland

11.3.15 United Kingdom

11.3.16 Rest of Europe

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.4.1 Egypt

11.4.2 Israel

11.4.3 Qatar

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 South Africa

11.4.6 United Arab Emirates

11.4.7 Rest of MEA

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.5.1 Australia

11.5.2 Bangladesh

11.5.3 China

11.5.4 India

11.5.5 Indonesia

11.5.6 Japan

11.5.7 Malaysia

11.5.8 Philippines

11.5.9 Singapore

11.5.10 South Korea

11.5.11 Sri Lanka

11.5.12 Thailand

11.5.13 Taiwan

11.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Abbott Laboratories

13.2 Avantor

13.3 Agilent Technologies

13.4 Becton, Dickinson Company

13.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories

13.6 C&M Scientific

13.7 Danaher

13.8 Eppendorf

13.9 Hettich Instruments

13.10 Hitachi High-Technologies

13.11 Labochema

13.12 Labx Media

13.13 Merck

13.14 Nordic Service

13.15 Pace Analytical Services

13.16 PerkinElmer

13.17 Shimadzu

13.18 Siemens

13.19 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.20 Waters Corporation



14 Appendix

