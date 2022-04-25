Intellinetics, Inc. to Present at Taglich Brothers 18th Annual Investment Conference

Columbus, OH, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCQB: INLX), a complete content management solutions provider, announced today that Jim DeSocio, President & CEO and Joe Spain, CFO, will be presenting at the Taglich Brothers 18th Annual Investment Conference on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 12:00 pm in New York. To view the webcast visit http://www.taglichbrothers.com.



About Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers, Inc. is full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, is a cloud-based content services software provider. Its IntelliCloud™ suite of solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated, risk and compliance-intensive markets in Healthcare, K-12, Public Safety, Public Sector, Risk Management, Financial Services and beyond. IntelliCloud solutions make content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies and growth. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Contact

Joe Spain, CFO

Intellinetics, Inc.

614.921.8170

investors@intellinetics.com