ARHT Media CEO Appears Virtually At The ‘Innovation & Engagement Summit’ Presented By The Event Leadership Institute

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT Media" or “ARHT” or the "Company") [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality and low-latency hologram and digital content, announces that ARHT’s CEO Larry O’Reilly joined Howard Givner, CEO & Founder of the Event Leadership Institute (“ELI”) at this year’s Innovation & Engagement Summit to speak about ‘Holograms & Virtual Stages: Alternative Ways to Present Remote Speakers. The half-day virtual conference took place on April 20, 2022, and was presented by the Event Leadership Institute in partnership with Meetings Professionals International (“MPI”).



“I’m grateful to the ARHT Media team who took our audience through a comprehensive look at hologram technology and applications for events today,” stated Howard Givner, CEO & Founder of the Event Leadership Institute. “Between speaking to Larry as a live hologram beaming in to join me from Toronto to New York and being beamed back from New York to Toronto, holograms and virtual stage technology offer planners numerous opportunities to accommodate busy speaker schedules, reduce travel expenses and carbon footprints through less travel, and generally up-level the production value for their events worldwide.”

“Being able to present alongside Howard at this year’s ELI’s Summit was a great experience as I was speaking to such a targeted audience directly showcasing our HoloPresenceTM capabilities,” stated ARHT Media CEO, Larry O’Reilly. “The events industry is evolving, and more and more organizers are looking towards innovative technology to help deliver greater impact. It’s wonderful to see organizations like ELI bring forward innovations like our technology to their stakeholders in such a technology advanced format.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae7e2992-5e94-426c-b85d-7d7c8e427df2

About The Event Leadership Institute

Since 2010. the Event Leadership Institute has provided progressive online education, training, and professional development programs for event & meeting industry professionals. Their mission is to lead the growth and advancement of the events industry by facilitating thought leadership and being a trusted source of resources and education for event professionals at any stage of their career. With an extensive catalog of instructor-led, online professional development certificate courses, webinars, on-demand video class library, group training, webinars, and more, ELI strives to advance the industry by giving planners, small teams, and large organizations the knowledge, practical insights, and skills to succeed professionally and personally.

Learn more at eventleadershipinstitute.com.

About ARHT Media

ARHT is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresenceTM technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid and online events. They have a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solution the Virtual Global StageTM, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

ARHT

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.com

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.