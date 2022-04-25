Nemaura Medical to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022

Loughborough, England, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announces today that CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will present virtually at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022. The conference is being held on May 3 – 5, 2022 at The Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.



Presentation Date: May 4, 2022 Time: 9:00am Pacific Time Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45042

Dr.Chowdhury will be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup



About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT®diabetes program that is currently undergoing pilot studies.

Additionally, Nemaura has launched Miboko, a new metabolic health and well-being program using a non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application that helps a user understand how certain foods and lifestyle habits can impact one’s overall metabolic health and well-being. Nemaura believes that up to half the population could benefit from a sensor and program that monitors metabolic health and well-being.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

