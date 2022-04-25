New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Apheresis Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112906/?utm_source=GNW
Global Apheresis Equipment Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2024
Apheresis refers to a procedure where blood from a person (patient or donor) is passed through a medical device in order to extract the required components, such as red blood cells, platelets, plasma and others, by employing centrifugation or membrane filtration technologies, and later returned to circulation with or without extracorporeal treatment. The increasing prevalence of blood disorders such as sickle cell anemia, blood cancer, and hemophilia and the rising need for various blood products is driving the demand for apheresis equipment, globally. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Apheresis Equipment is projected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Apheresis Equipment, accounting for an estimated 34.6% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period.
Sustained rise in demand for blood components, increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, leukemia and sickle cell anemia, and the growing use of apheresis for the treatment of cancer are enhancing the need for apheresis equipment. Growth is also attributed to the advantages offered by apheresis collection compared to whole blood collection, and the escalating demand for plasma from biopharmaceutical companies for use in plasma fractionation. Constant shortage of blood and the need to ensure safety of blood being supplied is also driving focus onto apheresis blood. However, shortage of blood donors, high equipment cost, shortage of trained technicians and histocompatibility issues are impeding market growth. North America remains the largest market for apheresis equipment due to factors such as high patient spending levels, availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure facilities, and relatively higher levels of awareness among patients. Government support, favorable reimbursement policies and availability of advanced blood collection technologies are favoring market growth in developed markets. Europe is also a major contributor to the apheresis market over the years, led by rising consumer awareness levels, increasing willingness to donate blood and increasing prevalence of chronic disorders. The promising outlook for Asia-Pacific region is attributed primarily to the rising prevalence of blood-related disorders in emerging economies of China and India.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112906/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Apheresis Equipment: An Introductory Prelude
Bright Prospects Ahead for Apheresis Equipment Market
Developed Regions Emerge as Primary Contributors to Apheresis
Equipment Sales
Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
Rise in Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment for
Apheresis Equipment Market
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries
for 2018
Sustained Increase in Blood & Plasma Collection Programs
Instigates Substantial Opportunities
Blood Components and Plasma Consumption (in ’000 Units) by
Region for 2016, 2019 and 2022
Red Blood Cells Consumption (in ’000 Units) by Region for 2016,
2019 and 2022
Blood Supply Shortage & Safety Concerns Promote New Demand
Critical Importance of Plasma-Based Products in Diagnostic &
Therapeutic Applications Builds Momentum
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges Vital for Apheresis
Equipment Market
Apheresis Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Consolidation of Blood Collectors & Healthcare Providers Puts
Pricing Pressure on Suppliers
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence of Blood Disorders Fuels Need for Apheresis
Procedures and Equipment
Blood Disorders Incidence Worldwide: Number of People Suffering
from Hemophilia, von Willebrand, and Other Disorders (2019)
Market Benefits from Increasing Prevalence of Chronic
Disorders, Rise in Surgical Procedures and Trauma & Injury
Cases
Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2018 and 2030
Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type (2018)
Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Volume of Apheresis Procedures
Total Number of New Cancer Cases by Type: 2018
Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018
Cancer Mortality by Region: 2018
Plasmapheresis: The Primary Procedure Type
Off-Label Indications Expand Adoption of Photopheresis Procedure
Plateletpheresis Extends a Handy Tool for Dealing with Bleeding
Disorders in Surgeries
Donor Apheresis Equipment Market: High Growth in Store
Global Blood Donations: Apheresis Donation as % of Total Blood
Donation by Region
Therapeutic Apheresis Equipment Poised for Significant Growth
Disposable Apheresis Kits Market Benefits from Single-Use
Nature of Products
Centrifugation Technology and Membrane Filtration Promise Growth
Neurology: The Major Application Area for Apheresis Equipment
Technological Advancements and Novel Indications Augur Well
Innovations in Hybrid Devices Gather Steam
New Apheresis Technologies Emerge to Meet Growing Demand for
Plasma-based Therapies
Pediatrics: An Unexplored Domain in Therapeutic Apheresis
Challenges for Therapeutic Apheresis in Pediatrics Segment
Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries
CFA: An Effective Way to Pull Up Cold Hemagglutinin Disease
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
Global Aging Population: Population of 65+ Individuals
(in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Life Expectancy at Birth (in Years) in Select Countries for 2020E
TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
Apheresis: An Introduction
Apheresis Vs. Whole Blood Collection
Apheresis Process: An Overview
Types of Apheresis Procedures
Photopheresis
Plasmapheresis
Facts About Plasma and its Donation
Pre-requisites for Plasma Donors
Sources of Blood Plasma
Plasma Exchange and Plasmapheresis: The Difference
Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) or Plasma Exchange
Plasmapheresis: Potential Uses Discovered in the Early Years
Erythrocytapheresis
Plateletpheresis
Leukapheresis
LDL-Apheresis (Lipidpheresis)
Cytapheresis
Stem Cell Collection
Types of Apheresis Equipment
Donor Apheresis
Therapeutic Apheresis: An Introduction
Therapeutic Apheresis Techniques
Applications of Therapeutic Apheresis
Categories of Indications for Therapeutic Apheresis
Therapeutic Apheresis: A Treatment Option for Various Diseases
Indications for Therapeutic Apheresis
Type of Therapeutic Apheresis Procedure Used in Different
Medication Conditions
Emerging Applications of Therapeutic Apheresis
Therapeutic Apheresis: What is the Risk Involved?
Therapeutic Plasmapheresis with Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP)
Replacement
Blood Components & Derivatives
Blood: The Circulating Tissue of Human Body
Types of Blood
General Facts about Blood
General Uses of Blood
Components of Blood
Red Blood Cells (RBCs)
White Blood Cells (WBCs)
Platelets
Plasma
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Apheresis Equipment by Technology - Centrifugation and Membrane
